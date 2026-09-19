Flick makes wholesale changes against Sevilla: what is Hamza Abdelkarim's situation?

Barcelona travel to face Sevilla today, Saturday, in a tough encounter at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, as part of the seventh round of the Spanish La Liga.

The Catalans arrive on a high. They have taken maximum points from the opening six rounds, collecting 18, an exceptional start built on striking performances and a distinguished attacking display.

German manager Hansi Flick is expected to hand the gloves to 36-year-old Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny against Sevilla, with Joan Garcia sidelined by an injury to his right knee.

Flick stopped short of confirming Szczesny's inclusion in his comments yesterday. But his remarks after Wednesday's meeting with Racing Santander left little doubt over his leaning towards the Pole for tonight's match.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Flick is set to make a number of changes to the starting line-up, something the coach confirmed during the press conference, when he indicated that Cubarsi would be one of the players to start the match.

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Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon, all rested last round, are also expected to get the nod against Sevilla.

Joao Cancelo, Dani Olmo and Karim Adeyemi may drop to the substitutes' bench, alongside the Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim.

Eric Garcia, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha appear to be among Flick's main options. The identity of Cubarsi's partner in the heart of the defence remains in question, with Gerard Martin and Christensen competing for that position.

Based on the current information, Barcelona may line up with: "Szczesny; Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Casado; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon; and Raphinha".

Sevilla, meanwhile, will be without Belgian striker Lukas Stassin due to a muscle injury, and Ruben Vargas also remains out injured. There is better news elsewhere. Senegalese defender Arouna Sangante has recovered from an ankle sprain, while centre-back Kike Salas is available despite an injury to his right leg picked up during the meeting with Riazor that kept him out of Thursday's training.

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