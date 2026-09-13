Flick admits: we survived, the first goal was "my mistake", and this player does not surprise me

Hansi Flick was happy with Barcelona's 4-2 win over Levante in the fifth round of La Liga, but the coach delivered a critical verdict on his side, both individually and collectively.

The Marca newspaper published Flick's comments during the press conference, where he said: "The best thing about the match was the start. We knew it would not be an easy encounter. There are no excuses."

He continued: "The first goal was my mistake, as I wanted to wait until half-time to make the changes, and I should have made them earlier."

His verdict was blunt. "We have to fight and survive matches like this. There are things we have to improve, and we will talk about them. But I am satisfied with the result of the match. They put in a good second half, but I am happy."

He noted: "We will analyse the match, as we always do. We want to put in a better performance in the next match. In every match the same thing happens, if you do not give 100% of your level, things like this can happen. But we survived."

Asked about Yamal taking the penalty, he commented: "I have nothing to do with this matter, whoever is ready can take it. Last time it was Raphinha. Everyone is capable and ready to take the penalty."

He continued: "Ademi? He gave us the best he had. He scored the fourth goal and settled the match. What he provides does not surprise me. When he is focused, he is superb. I have known him for years and I know what he can offer. He is a special player. He does not relax, but rather thinks about the next pass."

On Gordon, he was equally warm. "Gordon gives us a lot, he controls the ball and maintains possession, but he wants to score. It is still early. He will do it, indeed. Strikers want to score, but I am happy with what he provides for us."

Espart also earned praise. Flick said: "He is putting in a good performance. He is good both technically and tactically. He is playing at a great level."

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