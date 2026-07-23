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First comment: Ademi says Flick was the reason I accepted Barcelona's offer

Transfers
Barcelona
K. Adeyemi
H. Flick
Spain
Germany

A major step in the German star's career

Germany's Karim Adeyemi, newly signed by Barcelona, has confirmed that his compatriot Hansi Flick, the club's head coach, was the main reason he accepted the Blaugrana's offer.

Barcelona confirmed the signing of Germany's Karim Adeyemi on Thursday, luring him from Borussia Dortmund on a contract until 2031.

Facing the media for his unveiling, Adeyemi wasted no time getting to the point: "Flick is the main reason. He told me what the club needs, and I came here to prove that."

He continued, according to what the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported: "We had a long conversation, but I didn't ask him about my position. He asked me if I was ready, and I answered yes, and I said I would give my best."

His verdict on the move? "For me, it's a big step. It's a club completely different from any other in the world."

Club Friendlies
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
CE Europa crest
CE Europa
CEE

The switch reunites Adeyemi with Flick, the man who handed him his first Germany cap while in charge of Die Mannschaft.

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