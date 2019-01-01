FIFA 20

FIFA 20 Icons vs PES 2020 Legends: Which past players are in the games?

The two most popular football video games both allow players to use stars from days gone by, but who is in each?

We've all wondered about how footballers from the past would fare against their modern-day counterparts.

For years it was a quandary that would remain unsolved, but nowadays, with the help of EA Sports' FIFA series and Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer, we can find out.

Both games bring back football heroes from days gone by - 'Icons' in FIFA and 'Legends' in PES - allowing us to live out dream team fantasies.

With FIFA 20 and PES 2020 set to be released in September, Goal takes a look at the Icons and Legends who will feature in each game.

Who are the FIFA 20 Icons?

FIFA 20 will feature a number of new Icons, the most notable of which is arguably Zinedine Zidane, who will grace the cover of the Ultimate edition.

Joining Zidane as a new Icon in the EA Sports game is Italy hero Andrea Pirlo and former Netherlands stalward Ronald Koeman.

Carlos Alberto, who won the World Cup in 1970 with Brazil, is another new face and gamers will be able to reunite him with his old team-mate Pele.

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is included for the first time, as is ex-Arsenal forward Ian Wright.

Andrea Pirlo FIFA 20 Icon

The new Icons join an array of stars from bygone eras, including various World Cup and Champions League winners.

You can see the full list of confirmed Icons that will be included in FIFA 20 below.

*Indicates new addition for FIFA 20

FIFA 20 Icon Goalkeepers

Player Position Nationality
Lev Yashin GK Russia
Peter Schmeichel GK Denmark
Edwin van der Sar GK Netherlands
Jens Lehmann GK Germany

FIFA 20 Icon Defenders

Player Position Nationality
Ronald Koeman* DF Netherlands
Carlos Alberto* DF Brazil
Paolo Maldini DF Italy
Franco Baresi DF Italy
Paolo Cannavaro DF Italy
Bobby Moore DF England
Alessandro Nesta DF Italy
Carles Puyol DF Spain
Javier Zanetti DF Argentina
Laurent Blanc DF France
Roberto Carlos DF Brazil
Marcel Desailly DF France
Fernando Hierro DF Spain
Rio Ferdinand DF England
Sol Campbell DF England

FIFA 20 Icon Midfielders

Player Position Nationality
Zinedine Zidane* MF France
Andrea Pirlo* MF Italy
Ruud Gullit MF Netherlands
Lothar Matthaus MF Germany
Ryan Giggs MF Wales
Michael Ballack MF Germany
Socrates MF Brazil
Steven Gerrard MF England
Gheorghe Hagi MF Romania
Michael Laudrup MF Denmark
Pavel Nedved MF Czech Republic
Paul Scholes MF England
Clarence Seedorf MF Netherlands
Patrick Vieira MF France
Rui Costa MF Portugal
Deco MF Portugal
Roy Keane MF Republic of Ireland
Frank Lampard MF England
Jari Litmanen MF Finland
Claude Makelele MF France
Jay-Jay Okocha MF Nigeria
Marc Overmars MF Netherlands
Emmanuel Petit MF France
Robert Pires MF France
Frank Rijkaard MF Netherlands
Juan Sebastian Veron MF Argentina
Gennaro Gattuso MF Italy
Hidetoshi Nakata MF Japan

FIFA 20 Icon Forwards

Player Position Nationality
Didier Drogba* FW Ivory Coast
Ian Wright* FW England
Pele FW Brazil
Diego Maradona FW Argentina
Ronaldo FW Brazil
Johan Cruyff FW Netherlands
Roberto Baggio FW Italy
Ronaldinho FW Brazil
George Best FW Northern Ireland
Eusebio FW Portugal
Rivaldo FW Brazil
Thierry Henry FW France
Marco van Basten FW Netherlands
Dennis Bergkamp FW Netherlands
Emilio Butragueno FW Spain
Alessandro Del Piero FW Italy
Raul FW Spain
Miroslav Klose FW Germany
Patrick Kluivert FW Netherlands
Gary Lineker FW England
Luis Figo FW Portugal
Michael Owen FW England
Alan Shearer FW England
Andriy Shevchenko FW Ukraine
Hristo Stoichkov FW Bulgaria
David Trezeguet FW France
Ruud van Nistelrooy FW Netherlands
Hernan Crespo FW Argentina
Luis Hernandez FW Mexico
Filippo Inzaghi FW Italy
Henrik Larsson FW Sweden
Christian Vieri FW Italy
Gianfranco Zola FW Italy

Who are the PES 2020 Legends

PES has many of the same players who are Icons in FIFA and that will continue to be the case in PES 2020.

For example, the likes of Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini and Lothar Matthaus are among the players to feature in both games.

However, due to different agreements, PES boasts a number of exclusive inclusions, such as England legend David Beckham, ex Arsenal attacker Andrei Arshavin and former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.

Andrei Arshavin PES 2020 Legend

You can see the list of Legends in PES below. Note that the list is subject to change.

*Indicates new addition for PES 2020

PES 2020 Legend Goalkeepers

Player Position Nationality
Christian Abbiati GK Italy
Dida GK Brazil
Francesco Toldo GK Italy
Oliver Kahn GK Germany

PES 2020 Legend Defenders

Player Position Nationality
Franco Baresi DF Italy
Sol Campbell DF England
Diego Lugano DF Uruguay
Ricardo Rocha DF Brazil
Javier Zanetti DF Argentina
Walter Samuel DF Argentina
Paolo Maldini DF Italy
Cafu DF Brazil
Roberto Carlos DF Brazil

PES 2020 Legend Midfielders

Player Position Nationality
Hidetoshi Nakata MF Japan
Park Ji-Sung MF South Korea
Robert Pires MF France
Gilberto Silva MF Brazil
Freddie Ljungberg MF Sweden
Emmanuel Petit MF France
Denilson MF Brazil
Rai MF Brazil
Ludovic Giuly MF France
Zico MF Brazil
Paul Scholes MF England
Dejan Stankovic MF Serbia
Esteban Cambiasso MF Argentina
Steven Gerrard MF England
Steve McManaman MF England
David Beckham MF England
David Beckham (2018) MF England
Pavel Nedved MF Czech Republic
Patrick Vieira MF France
Luis Figo MF Portugal
Lothar Matthaus MF Germany

PES 2020 Legend Forwards

Player Position Nationality
Andrei Arshavin* FW Russia
Francesco Totti FW Italy
Daniele Massaro FW Italy
Gabriel Batistuta FW Argentina
Patrick Kluivert FW Netherlands
Adriano FW Brazil
Alvaro Recoba FW Uruguay
Youri Djourkaeff FW France
Ronaldinho FW Brazil
Michael Owen FW England
Ian Rush FW Wales
Robbie Fowler FW England
Kevin Keegan FW England
Kenny Dalglish FW Scotland
Diego Maradona FW Argentina
Romario FW Brazil
Ruud Gullit FW Netherlands
Alessandro Del Piero FW Italy
Marcelo Salas FW Chile
Johan Cruyff FW Netherlands
Ivan Zamorano FW Chile
Bebeto FW Brazil

