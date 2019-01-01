FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Pogba & Sterling head up latest squad

The Premier League duo are joined by the likes of Thiago Silva, James Rodriguez and Edin Dzeko in the latest squad

Following strong performances in the , Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling headline a star-studded Team of the Week in EA Sports .

The Manchester-based duo are joined by Sterling's team-mate Aymeric Laporte in the starting XI, while Thiago Silva and Dante complete the backline.

James Rodriguez and Casemiro are with Pogba in a strong midfield group that also includes star Pizzi, while Edin Dzeko and Karim Bellarabi offer options for and teams, respectively.

The bench features youngster Alban Lafont, midfielder Younes Belhanda and star Billy Sharp.

Sterling and Laporte join the Team of the Week following 's 6-0 thrashing of , a match that saw the winger score twice.

Pogba, meanwhile, was instrumental in 's 3-0 win over as he also struck two goals, although his week was soured when he was sent off in Tuesday's defeat to PSG.

The French midfielder was given a Headliners card earlier this month, and that card will upgrade from a 90-rated item to a 91-rated card as a result of his inclusion in the Team of the Week.

STARTING XI

GK - Salvatore Sirigu -

LB - Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City

CB - Thiago Silva -

CB - Dante -

CM - Paul Pogba - Manchester United

CM - James Rodriguez -

CDM - Casemiro -

RM - Pizzi - Benfica

LW - Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

ST - Edin Dzeko -

RW - Karim Bellarabi - BENCH GK - Alban Lafont - Fiorentina

CB - Martin Hinteregger -

CM - Younes Belhanda - Galatasaray

RM - Robert Skov - FC Copenhagen

ST - Billy Sharp - Sheffield United

ST - Davie Selkie -

ST - Mata - RESERVES CB - Artur Jedrzejczyk - Legia Warsaw

CM - Mohammed Osman - Heracles Almelo

ST - Jhon Cordoba - Koln

ST - Youssef En-Nesyri -

ST - Che Adams -

See the full squad below...