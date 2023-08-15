'It's like buying Fellaini again' - Man Utd warned off Amadou Onana transfer as Rio Ferdinand insists Sofyan Amrabat is 'much better' than Everton midfielder

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United off the signing of Amadou Onana, insisting Sofyan Amrabat is "much better" than the Everton midfielder.

WHAT HAPPENED? United's slender 1-0 win over Wolves in their Premier League opener raised more questions than answers, especially after the glaring gaps in Erik ten Hag's midfield were repeatedly exploited by the opposition. United are looking to add a defensive midfielder to their roster before the transfer window is slammed shut and have been linked with both Onana and Fiorentina's Amrabat. Former Red Devils defender Ferdinand has given his verdict in favour of the Moroccan player and likened Onana to ex-United flop Marouane Fellaini.

WHAT THEY SAID: "McTominay upgrade? What is he, tell me what he is? Onana is not a holder, he’s not a destroyer. Every single attribute listed, that’s not Ten Hag to me. Ten Hag’s about playing through the lines, playing off angles," he told Vibe with Five.

"I think he has really good attributes but I don’t think for Man United. It’s like Fellaini, it’s like buying Fellaini again for Manchester United. He had unbelievable attributes but not for Man United. Is he more effective than Fellaini, no he’s not! Ambrabat all day, much better player. I’ve seen a lot of Onana, I saw his debut against Aston Villa at Villa Park. He’s got good attributes, he’s athletic, he could be like Fellaini and get into the box and score more, he could do that. But he’s not clean enough, he hasn’t got silks."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are set to step up their pursuit of Amrabat as Fred has already left the club for Turkish side Fenerbahce. Amrabat has reportedly given the green light for a move to Old Trafford and the Red Devils could send an official offer to Fiorentina in the coming days.

WHAT NEXT? Fiorentina are likely to demand £30 million ($39m) for Amrabat and it remains to be seen if United meet their demands to land the player.