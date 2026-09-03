How to get FC Porto vs Manchester City tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

European nights at the Estádio do Dragão are legendary for their intense passion, and you could be in Porto live to watch Portuguese heavyweights FC Porto take on English giants Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

FC Porto faithful will be hoping for a resounding home performance when they host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Dragões supporters will pack out the stands in full voice, eager to see their side go toe-to-toe with one of the most formidable teams in world football early in the 2026/27 Champions League league phase.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy FC Porto vs Manchester City tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Estádio do Dragão fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is FC Porto vs Manchester City Champions League kick-off?

FC Porto take on Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, with the Champions League fixture scheduled to kick off at the time listed above.

Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

How to buy FC Porto vs Manchester City Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual general admission seats to VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to strict European security regulations and high demand, ticket releases follow structured phases:

FC Porto Season Ticket Holders ( Lugar Anual ): Existing season ticket holders receive priority window access to confirm or reserve their dedicated seats for European home fixtures.

Official Member Presale ( Sócios ): Priority access for remaining home section seats goes to registered FC Porto members ( Sócios ), who also receive discounted member pricing.

General Public Sale ( Público Geral ): If seats remain available following the Sócio presale, ticket access opens to the general public via FC Porto's official online portal. However, marquee European games against English opposition frequently sell out before reaching open sale.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do FC Porto vs Manchester City Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at the Estádio do Dragão vary based on seating location, fixture tier, and member status:

Member Discounts: Registered FC Porto Sócios enjoy substantial discounts (often 30% to 50% off face value) compared to general public prices across all stadium tiers.

Match Categorization: High-profile Champions League encounters fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher rates than standard Primeira Liga fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Bancada Poente and Bancada Nascente ) represent central viewing options at higher price points, while goal-end stands ( Superior Norte and Superior Sul ) offer more budget-friendly entry options.

Digital Mobile Tickets: Tickets are primarily issued digitally as PDF e-tickets or mobile turnstile passes. Spectators should ensure their mobile passes are downloaded prior to reaching entry turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at the Estádio do Dragão, visiting Manchester City supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Arquibancada - East Stand Upper Right Corner, Blocks 47–50).

Away sector tickets for European fixtures are capped by UEFA guidelines at €60 (£50) for visiting supporters.

To purchase away section tickets through official club allocations, traveling supporters must be registered Manchester City season ticket holders or Cityzens members who meet official loyalty points thresholds. Away allocations are strictly regulated and virtually never reach general public sale.

FC Porto vs Manchester City Champions League: Everything you need to know

FC Porto vs Manchester City Form

FC Porto arrive in this fixture with a perfect five-match record, winning all five games across Liga Portugal and the Super Cup. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 away victory over Academico Viseu on August 29, and they also beat Arouca 2-0 and Rio Ave 2-0 in earlier league fixtures. Porto have scored eight goals across those five matches while keeping multiple clean sheets, a run that reflects both attacking productivity and defensive solidity.

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a convincing 4-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on August 28, and they also beat Bournemouth 2-1 and defeated Atletico Madrid 3-1 in a pre-season friendly. The only defeat in that run came against Arsenal, who beat City 3-0 in the Community Shield on August 16. City have scored 11 goals across their last five outings.

FC Porto vs Manchester City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in December 2020, when a goalless draw at the Estadio do Dragao ended level in the Champions League group stage. Prior to that, Manchester City won 3-1 at home in the reverse fixture in October 2020. Across the four recorded meetings in this dataset, City hold the stronger record, winning three times to Porto's none, with the clubs meeting twice in the Europa League in February 2012 as well.

FC Porto vs Manchester City Standings

In the Champions League standings, both FC Porto and Manchester City are currently positioned first in their respective standings as the competition gets underway.