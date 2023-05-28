'Impossible to resist the charm of F1!' - Neymar takes in Monaco Grand Prix with Spider-Man star Tom Holland after missing PSG title celebrations

The Brazilian superstar is in attendance for the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 along with Hollywood actor Tom Holland.

Neymar spotted at Monaco Grand Prix

Pictured with Tom Holland

Neymar linked with a move away from PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain attacker attended the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and was pictured meeting Spider-Man star Tom Holland at the venue a day after his club lifted the Ligue 1 title following a draw with Strasbourg. The forward was conspicuous in his absence from the French champions' celebrations on Saturday, but he had no problems making it to Monte Carlo, where rubbed shoulders with the likes of Holland, Orlando Bloom and Michael Douglas.

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lionel Messi scored the only goal for PSG against Strasbourg and Neymar sent his congratulations to the club via an Instagram story posted from a yacht - a move which irritated some fans. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Grand Prix, he said: "It is impossible to resist the charm of F1."

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? There have been speculation of Neymar leaving the French side in the summer and he has been linked with a move to Manchester United next season.