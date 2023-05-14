Neymar tells entourage he wants to leave PSG as ultras’ protest outside his home proves to be the final straw

Neymar has told his entourage that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer as tensions with the club's fans has increased in recent weeks.

Neymar pushing for summer move

PSG fans protested outside his home

French side open to selling him

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar has been linked with a move away from the French club despite his insistence that he wants to stay. However, Le Parisien reports that a protest outside of the Brazilian's home by PSG fans has changed the situation and he now wants out. It has been reported that he wants to make a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle said to be after him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar and fellow forward Lionel Messi have been targeted for criticism by PSG fans and pundits in French media several times this season. As well as protesting outside of his house this month, the ultras group voiced their anger at the South American duo outside of the club's headquarters, telling Neymar to "get lost" and calling Messi a "son of a b*tch".

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG have been open to offloading the ex-Barcelona star for a while, with advisor Luis Campos trying to orchestrate his exit last year. Neymar's injury issues have severely hindered his success in the French capital. His season was cut short in February when he underwent an operation on an ankle injury he sustained against Lille, limiting him to 29 appearances in all competitions.

PSG are also set to lose Messi when his contract expires at the end of the season. The relationship between the Argentine and the club reached a new low when he made an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia, resulting in him being suspended as punishment. He has been linked with a move back to Barcelona, but Inter Miami and Saudi side Al-Hilal are also interested.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar will have to watch on from the sidelines again as PSG take on Auxerre in Ligue 1 on May 21.