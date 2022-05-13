'A f*cking legend!' - Liam Gallagher in awe of 'geezer' Eric Cantona for 'Once' music video

Liam Gallagher has revealed how Eric Cantona became the main subject of one of his music videos and how taken aback he was by the Frenchman's attitude towards the job at hand.

The music video, for the single 'Once', was first uploaded onto YouTube in January of 2020 and has since racked up almost seven million views and over 100k likes.

Despite their successful collaboration on this project, their football allegiances could have undoubtedly riled up some debates.

So what did Gallagher say about Cantona and the music video? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

What did Liam Gallagher say about Eric Cantona?

Gallagher explained how Cantona ended up in his music video during an appearance on The 2 Johnnies Podcast and how laid back the former Manchester United star was about the proposal.

The former Oasis member said: "He’s (Cantona) singing ‘Once’ at home on his Instagram, so we got someone to ring him and say ‘look, do you want to be in this video? Because we see you like the song.’ And he said ‘yes, I’ll be in it’.

Despite being offered remuneration for appearing in the music video, Cantona refused, much to the confusion of Gallagher.

"We go, ‘We’re gonna have to give you something’. He goes, ‘I’ll be in the video for nothing’," explained the singer.

"I go, ‘alright, we’ll send you a plane ticket. What hotel?’ [Cantona replies:], ‘I will make my own way there. I will get my own hotel’”.

"Well, you must want f*cking something. What kind of wine do you want?’ [Cantona replies:], ‘I will bring my own wine!'”.

As promised, Cantona arrived at the shoot, played his part in the music video and headed off, never to be seen again by Gallagher. However, the former Red Devil's charismatic personality stuck with the singer.

"What a geezer. Just because he loves the song. That's what real legends are about," continued Gallagher.

"He didn't want anything. He didn't want picking up at the airport, he hired his own car, got his own hotel, brought his own food, done the f**king video and f**ked off home!

"Never seen him again. Didn’t want nothing. That’s what you call a f***ing legend.”

What is the Liam Gallagher music video which Eric Cantona was in?

The video for Liam Gallagher's 2019 single 'Once' features Cantona, who takes centre stage playing The King, while Gallagher plays the butler/chauffeur.

Set in a grand white mansion, Cantona is initially seated at the dining table, where with just a clink of his wine glass, his butler (Gallagher) steps forward to pour him more red wine.

An emotional King Eric then proceeds to sing the lyrics of the song, before making his way to a black piano, where he sits and plays the keys to the sound of the music.

Lastly, the video shows Cantona change his robe to one more fitting of a king, which he accompanies with a crown, before walking out of the mansion, and into a classic Rolls Royce, where Gallagher (his chauffeur), drives him off into the distance.

Which football team does Liam Gallagher support?

Liam Gallagher is one of Manchester's most iconic artists, having been a member of Oasis, a defining band of the Britpop movement throughout the 1990's and 2000's.

So it therefore may not come as a surprise to learn that Liam Gallagher is a die-hard Manchester City supporter; he is a born and bred Mancunian and has supported the Sky Blues since childhood.

He has been a Man City fan since the 1970s, and endured gruesome times for the blue side of Manchester during the 1990s and 2000s when Manchester United were the dominant side in the city.

Although he witnessed his fortunes change as his club was taken over in 2008, which brought unprecedented success to his boyhood team.

