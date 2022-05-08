David Beckham put Ferrari driver LeClerc through his paces with an impromptu game of football before Sunday’s Miami Formula One Grand Prix.

The former England captain, now part-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, was among a galaxy of stars watching the race, which was being held in Miami for the first time.

Beckham spent some time pre-race walking through the paddock and after visiting the Ferrari garage decided to have a kickabout with LeClerc, who was preparing to begin the race on pole position.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the race coming to Maimi, Beckham said: "I think it’s great for everybody. Bringing the race here has been incredible. The excitement around Miami has been incredible.

"Everyone talks about the show [Drive to Survive] and the excitement that has brought to F1 especially in the US. So I think today is going to be incredible. Miami is Miami. It is an entertainment city and a sporting city.

"I think the race will be close. With [team principal] Christian [Horner] and Red Bull and Ferrari it is going to be a tight one and an exciting one."

It proved to be a frustrating afternoon for Leclerc though, with world champion Max Verstappen overtaking early on his way to a third Grand Prix win of the season.

