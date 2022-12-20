Explained: Why Argentina were forced to complete Buenos Aires World Cup victory parade in helicopters

The Argentina team took to the skies in Buenos Aires at the end of their World Cup victory parade after millions joined the celebrations.

Argentina parade after World Cup

Team bus swamped by fans

Players transferred to helicopters

WHAT HAPPENED? World Cup winners Argentina have returned to Buenos Aires to celebrate their triumph in Qatar and have been swamped by fans. The team's bus tour through the city was delayed and then rerouted after an estimated 4-5 million fans took to the streets to see the World Cup trophy. The victory parade ended with the team taking to the skies in helicopters as it became impossible for the bus to proceed and there were also concerns about security issues.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Argentina had declared a public holiday after the team's World Cup win to allow supporters to enjoy the celebrations. The parade was due to culminate at the Obelisco in Buenos Aires. However, supporters were spotted attempting to jump off bridges into the team bus along the route and the vehicle was eventually unable to proceed due to the sheer volume of supporters. Players were then taken off the bus and transferred into helicopters instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: The head of the Argentine Football Association Chiqui Tapia wrote on Twitter.: "They don’t let us get to greet all the people who were at the Obelisco. The security agents that escorted us won’t allow us to move forward. A thousand apologies on behalf of all the champion players."

A statement from the AFA then followed which read: "The players of the Argentine soccer team ended the festivities by flying over in a helicopter over the crowd of fans who gathered in the city of Buenos Aires to celebrate the victory in Qatar. They made that decision after verifying that they could not continue advancing by bus in the middle of the crowd."

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Argentina players and fans have been partying ever since the final whistle blew in Qatar and are unlikely to stop just yet. However, the players are due to return to their club sides on the celebrations are over.