Ex-Spain women's star Veronica Boquete cracks open 'vintage champagne' bottle after Jorge Vilda's dismissal

Veronica Boquete cracked open a "vintage champagne" bottle following confirmation of Jorge Vilda's dismissal as Spain women's manager.

Vilda has been removed from his post two weeks after winning the Women's World Cup with Spain as the fallout from Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso at the tournament continues.

The RFEF have also issued an apology for the saga and promised major changes in a bid to bring the spotlight back on to their successful women's team.

Vilda has been replaced at the helm by Montse Tome, with Spain appointing a female head coach for the first time ever.

Former Spain women's star Boquete appeared to celebrate Vilda's departure with a post on X. "Vintage Champagne, 8 years maturing in the bottle," she wrote alongside a picture of herself about to pop the cork.

The Fiorentina midfielder is a former Spain captain who has always been willing to speak out again injustice and stand up for her beliefs.

Boquete led Spain's players in a revolt against coach Ignacio Quereda after the 2015 World Cup and was eventually phased out of the squad and never played for her country again.

Vilda also faced a mutiny ahead of the 2023 World Cup when 15 players threatened to quit the squad if he was not removed as manager.

The coach stayed on and led the team to glory but has now departed as Spain aim to repair the damage done that has seen their World Cup triumph tarnished.