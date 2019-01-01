Everton midfielder Delph withdraws from England squad with hamstring injury

The Everton midfielder will return to Merseyside after it was concluded he would not be fit enough for this week's Euro 2020 qualifiers

Fabian Delph has withdrawn from the squad and returned to after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old joined up with the Three Lions squad nursing the injury that saw him miss ’s 2-1 Premier League win at on Saturday.

It was hoped that he would recover in time for qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo. However, after being assessed by England medical team it was decided that he should return to the Toffees for further treatment.

There are no plans to call up a replacement.

An England statement read: “The midfielder arrived at St. George's Park with an injury but it was hoped he would be available to play a part in the Three Lions’ forthcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

“However, it has now been decided that Delph is unlikely to feature and will return to his club for further rehabilitation.

“No further replacements are planned as England prepare for Thursday night’s fixture against Montenegro – the 1,000th men’s international – and Sunday’s trip to Kosovo.”

Delph suffered the injury during Everton’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Goodison Park on November 3.

He was able to return to training with the Toffees ahead of their game against Southampton the following week, but was not deemed fit enough to feature at St Mary’s.

Ross Barkley and Tom Heaton pulled out of the squad on Sunday, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson called up to replace goalkeeper Heaton.

England also confirmed that Jordan Henderson will arrive at St George’s Park on Tuesday evening after being granted permission to join up later than the rest of the squad.

captain Henderson is suspended for Thursday’s game against Montenegro at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling will also miss the game after being told he would not be considered for selection following a bust-up with teammate Joe Gomez.

Article continues below

Sterling has since apologised to Gomez for the incident, with Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate considering the matter closed.

The forward is expected to return to the side for Sunday’s game against Kosovo.

England are top of Group A and need one more point to secure their place at Euro 2020.