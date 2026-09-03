Everton vs Manchester United Premier League preview: Moyesie is centre stage

Premier League - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton vs Manchester United kicks off on 6 Sept 2026 at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

David Moyes meets some old friends

Now in his second stint as the Everton boss, David Moyes will have mixed memories of his time as Man United manager between 2013 and 2014. The Toffees have started this campaign well, with a home win against Crystal Palace, and a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth after James Tarkowski's expertly taken late equaliser following a corner. Everton are aiming to win consecutive league matches at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for just the second time. The deadline day sale of Senegalese winger Iliman Ndiaye will be a blow for Moyes to handle.

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Expect the unexpected from a dangerous United side

United have conceded first in both of their two Premier League games this season so far. They opened with a shock 0-3 defeat to Hull and then survived an early scare against Ipswich to dominate the second half and win 5-2. Talisman Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and claimed an assist to pick up where he left off as the PFA Player of the Year in 2025-26. Nobody can say United didn't deserve the win. They mustered 33 shots (their most in a league match since October 2016). 11 were on target, and they generated an xG figure of 4.77.

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Key stats & injury news

Everton's only injury absentee is summer signing Christian Norgaard.

Toffees striker Thierno Barry already has four goals across all competitions this season, including a hat-trick against Moyes' former club Preston in the EFL Cup.

United are without the injured quintet of Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte.

This will be the 20th Premier League game of Carrick's second tenure in charge, and no club has won more points than United's 42 in that period.

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 11 EPL goals (six goals, five assists) in 13 games against Everton.

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Likely XIs

Everton (4231): Pickford; Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry.

Man United (4231): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbuemo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

Team news & squads

David Moyes has one confirmed absentee for Everton, with Christian Noergaard listed as injured. No suspensions are in place for the Toffees, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Manchester United's squad is more significantly stretched. Michael Carrick is without Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte through injury. No suspensions apply to the away side, though the volume of absentees will test Carrick's squad depth, particularly in defence.

Form

Everton head into this fixture with a record of three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Bournemouth in the Premier League, while their previous league start produced a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. A 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End sits in between those results. Everton have scored nine goals across the five matches and conceded three, with the clean sheet against Crystal Palace among the more notable defensive contributions.

Manchester United's recent form is more mixed. Carrick's side claimed a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town in their most recent outing, which followed a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Hull City. United also lost 4-2 to AC Milan in pre-season. Across five matches, they have scored ten goals but conceded nine, underlining the defensive fragility that has drawn scrutiny.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United won 1-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, United also won 1-0 when the sides met at Old Trafford in November 2025. Across the last five encounters, each club has claimed two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit sixth while Manchester United are tenth.