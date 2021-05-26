Europa League final: Will Chukwueze’s Villarreal defeat Manchester United?

The Nigeria international’s Yellow Submarine have been backed to subdue the Premier League outfit to win the European final

Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal will defeat Premier League side Manchester United in Wednesday’s Europa League final, according to the majority of Goal readers.

The Yellow Submarine square up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at the Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk – with the ambition of winning the competition for the first time in their history.

To reach this stage, Unai Emery’s men defeated Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

Nigeria international Chukwueze has been instrumental in the Spaniards’ run, featuring in 11 games with one goal to his credit – which he achieved against Sivasspor in December 2020.

As his team prepares to slug it out with the Red Devils, we asked our readers if the La Liga side can stop the Old Trafford giants in Poland.

Will Samuel Chukwueze's Villarreal defeat Manchester United to win the Europa League? #UELfinal — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 26, 2021

In a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, a staggering 57.8 percent of total votes cast believe Villarreal – who finished as semi-finalists in 2003–04, 2010–11, 2015–16 – will reign supreme against United.

Whereas, 42.2 percent of fans think Solskjaer’s side will emerge victorious after 90 minutes.

The United boss claimed that his men are facing a quality side with a lot of experience in the Europa League.

“Yes and their manager has won the most Europa Leagues in the history of the tournament,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“They’re a team with loads of experience, upfront, at the back, and in midfield, so we know we’ve got to play well.

“We’ve prepared well, we’ve prepared to win, we always expect to win any game of football, but we know we have to earn it by being a good Man United

“Well, the final, first of all, is the reward for all the hard work they’ve put down in the last two years.

“They have worked together as a group and the spirit is fantastic, so now we hope we can perform on Wednesday night because that’s the main thing.

“We will prepare as normal and then I’m sure the result can hopefully come.”

For the 2020-21 campaign, just as the 2019-20 season, the Europa League winners will earn €8,500,000 (£7.5m/$10m), while the runners-up earn €4,500,000 (£4m/$5m).