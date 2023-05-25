Erik ten Hag identifying Man Utd transfer targets as Red Devils boss insists takeover saga will not impact plans for summer window

Erik ten Hag is in the process of identifying transfer targets for Manchester United and says a long-running takeover saga won’t impact those plans.

Red Devils ready to spend again

Battle for power in the boardroom

Dutch coach scouring the market

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch tactician has admitted to being unaware as to what his budget will be for the summer window, with it still unclear as to who will be writing cheques in the boardroom. The Glazer family have opened themselves up to offers, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani putting big-money bids on the table, but no deal has gone through. That is complicating matters for Ten Hag, but he insists that funds will be made available regardless of who is at the helm.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by Sky Sports on whether he is able to press ahead with recruitment plans despite uncertainty reigning behind the scenes, Ten Hag said: “Yeah, that's what I'm doing and that's our job. This season that has to be our energy and the focus, but of course we are also planning for the future, for next season and that's what we have to do. And that is also talking with your scouting department, recruitment responsibilities, and talking with players of course.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressed further on whether he expects to be in a position to chase down top targets if takeover talks drag on into the summer, Ten Hag added: “I think so. I came in here [at the end of] last season and we talked about what can we do in the squad, what can we do in transfers. And last year, the club confirmed they can do. So, for me, I don't think anything changed and yeah, in this summer period we can do the same.”

WHAT NEXT? United are expected to make the addition of another proven No.9 their top priority in the next window – amid links to the likes of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen – while there is also talk of more movement in the midfield and goalkeeping departments.