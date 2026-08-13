Ferran Torres is closing in on a move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and could undergo a medical on Friday, or Saturday at the latest, once the final details of the transfer are ironed out.

The two clubs have reached an initial agreement on a fee of around 50 million euros plus 5 million euros in incentives. Torres, meanwhile, did not resume training with Barcelona yesterday or today, with the club's blessing.

According to French outlet "Foot Mercato", PSG boss Luis Enrique won't rush the forward's first appearance for his new side.

Torres is returning from a break lasting several weeks after the World Cup and is expected to follow an individual training programme. Don't expect him against Lens in the Champions Trophy next Sunday.

PSG are instead targeting his debut on Sunday 23 August against Rennes at the Parc des Princes in the French league, by which point he will have spent more than a week training with his new teammates.

Luis Enrique already has a clear plan for Torres. The Spanish manager rates the variety in his game and his ability to play through the middle or on the flanks rather than as an out-and-out striker.

His arrival follows the departure of Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos from Paris to Milan. Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué look like the primary attacking options for now, but Luis Enrique's frequent rotation will hand Ferran plenty of minutes.

Another option on the table is shifting Désiré Doué closer to the heart of the attack, freeing up a spot on the wing for Torres.