England's route to the World Cup Final: Bracket scenarios, fixtures, Round of 16 & more information

Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, England fans had high hopes that their beloved Three Lions could go all the way and finally get their hands on the glittering gold trophy, even though they’ve had to endure sixty years of hurt.

Those ever-optimistic fans were even more enthusiastic following England’s rampant performance in their group opener vs Croatia and even though they failed to spark against Ghana, their dreams haven’t been dampened.

England reached the World Cup semis in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2022, but can they go all the way in 2026? GOAL has all the possible routes and opponents that await the Three Lions between now and the World Cup Final on July 19.

England World Cup 2026 upcoming fixtures

Date Fixture (local KO time) Venue Final Score / Tickets Wednesday, June 17 England vs Croatia (3pm CDT) AT&T Stadium, Dallas England won 4-2 Tuesday, June 23 England vs Ghana (4pm ET) Gillette Stadium, Foxborough 0-0 Saturday, June 27 Panama vs England (5pm ET) MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets

What happens if England finish 1 st in Group L?

These are the following dates, times and venues where and when England will be playing if they finish top of their FIFA World Cup 2026 group and then progress through to the World Cup Final.

A victory against Panama will seal 1st spot in the group, no matter what happens in the Ghana vs Croatia game.

If England do win their group, they are currently looking likely to face Ecuador or CapeVerde in the first round of the knockouts, with then possibly a very tough-looking encounter with tournament co-hosts, Mexico, at the Estadio Azteca in the Round of 16.

Following that it could be Brazil in the quarter-finals, Argentina or Portugal in the semi-finals and Germany/Spain/France in the Final.

Date (local KO time) Round Venue Possible Fixture Tickets July 1 (12pm ET) Round of 32 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Match 80: vs 3rd Group E/H/I/J/K Tickets July 5 (6pm CST) Round of 16 Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Match 92: vs 3rd Group C/E/F/H/I Tickets July 11 (5pm ET) Quarter-Final Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens) Match 99: vs Winner Match 91 Tickets July 15 (3pm ET) Semi-Final Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Match 102: vs Winner Match 100 Tickets July 19 (3pm ET) Final MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Match 104: vs Winner Match 101 Tickets

What happens if England finish 2 nd in Group L?

These are the following dates, times and venues where and when England will be playing if they finish second in their FIFA World Cup 2026 group and then progress through to the World Cup Final.

If England fail to win against Panama, and either Ghana or Croatia win their last group match, then this scenario will play out.

If England finish second in their group, they are currently looking likely to face Colombia or Portugal in the first round of the knockouts (which will be a 12am/midnight kick-off, UK time), with then possibly a very tough-looking encounter with Spain in Dallas.

Following that it could be tournament co-hosts, USA, in the quarter-finals, France or Germany in the semi-finals and Argentina or Brazil in the Final. If England do follow this route, it means they would have played at AT&T Stadium on three occasions in total, including their 4-2 rout of Croatia.

Date (local KO time) Round Venue Possible Fixture Tickets July 2 (7pm ET) Round of 32 BMO Field (Toronto) Match 83: vs Runner-up Group K Tickets July 6 (2pm CDT) Round of 16 AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Match 93: vs Winner Group H vs Runner-up Group J Tickets July 10 (12pm PT) Quarter-Final SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Match 98: vs Winner Match 94 Tickets July 14 (2pm CDT) Semi-Final AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Match 101: vs Winner Match 97 Tickets July 19 (3pm ET) Final MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Match 104: vs Winner Match 101 Tickets





What happens if England finish 3 rd in Group L?

These are the following dates, times, and venues where and when England will be playing if they finish third in their FIFA World Cup 2026 group and then progress through to the World Cup Final. If England lose against Panama and Croatia beats Ghana, then England may slip to third spot in the group, depending on goal difference.

If England finish third in their group, they are currently looking likely to face Colombia or Portugal in Kansas City during the first round of the knockouts, with then possibly a match-up vs Switzerland in Vancouver.

Following that, it could be back to Kansas City to face Argentina, in the quarter-finals. Brazil may await in the semi-finals and Spain, Germany or France in the Final. If England do follow this route, it could prove to be a tough watch for UK viewers, with BST kick-off times of 2am and 2.30am along the way.

Date (local KO time) Round Venue Possible Fixture Tickets July 3 (8.30pm CDT) Round of 32 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Match 87: vs Winner Group K Tickets July 7 (1pm PDT) Round of 16 BC Place (Vancouver) Match 96: vs Winner Match 85 Tickets July 11 (8pm CDT) Quarter-Final Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Match 100: vs Winner Match 95 Tickets July 15 (3pm ET) Semi-Final Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Match 102: vs Winner Match 99 Tickets July 19 (3pm ET) Final MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Match 104: vs Winner Match 101 Tickets

Group L Standings

Rank Team Played W D L GF GA GD Pts Status 1st England 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 In contention 2nd Ghana 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 In contention 3rd Croatia 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 In contention 4th Panama 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 Eliminated

How to buy England World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

England World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started from as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030





Who is in the England World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing England at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position Player Current Club Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford Everton

Dean Henderson Crystal Palace

James Trafford Manchester City Defenders Ezri Konsa Aston Villa

Nico O'Reilly Manchester City

John Stones Manchester City

Marc Guéhi Manchester City

Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea

Dan Burn Newcastle United

Reece James Chelsea

Djed Spence Tottenham Hotspur

Jarell Quansah Bayer Leverkusen Midfielders Declan Rice Arsenal

Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest

Jude Bellingham Real Madrid

Jordan Henderson Brentford

Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United

Morgan Rogers Aston Villa

Eberechi Eze Arsenal Forwards Bukayo Saka Arsenal

Harry Kane (captain) Bayern Munich

Marcus Rashford Barcelona

Anthony Gordon Newcastle United

Ollie Watkins Aston Villa

Noni Madueke Arsenal

Ivan Toney Al-Ahli



