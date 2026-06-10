England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

England vs Croatia will kick-off on 17 June 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 16:00 EST.

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England vs Croatia: Match context

The match in Texas carries huge significance for two teams determined to make a strong start in one of the tournament’s most competitive groups. With expectations mounting at home, England coach Thomas Tuchel will be looking to demonstrate that his fluid, aggressive tactical approach can succeed on football’s biggest stage, leading a highly organised, relentless unit hungry to make an impact on their quest for global success. Standing in their way is a disciplined and resilient Croatia side led byZlatko Dalić, whose pragmatic structural identity and lethal technical composure make them incredibly difficult to break down, relying on a tireless collective work ethic and veteran intelligence to frustrate and punish global heavyweights. Set against the backdrop of the spectacular Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), with its world-class facilities and passionate tournament crowd, the encounter promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

With formidable opponents Ghana and Panama also competing in Group L, neither side can afford to stumble out of the blocks. England will view this match as the perfect opportunity to reinforce their rising reputation among the world's elite, move closer to duplicating or exceeding the heights of their historic 1966 tournament run, and showcase the immense tactical progress made under their visionary manager. Croatia, meanwhile, arrive eager to prove that this generation can once again shatter expectation ceilings, capitalising on the psychological freedom and tournament pedigree built during their iconic recent podium finishes. As the lights shine brightly in Arlington, the intensity and pressure of a World Cup opener will be impossible to ignore, with collective counter-pressing, precise squad management, and clinical final-third execution likely to play a decisive role in determining who claims a valuable opening victory.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

England’s commanding qualifying march

The Three Lions secured their ticket to North America by completing a remarkably smooth, unbeaten journey through the UEFA qualification cycles. Rather than getting drawn into the nerve-shredding drama of the play-offs, England confidently turned Group K into a showcase of tactical control and overwhelming squad depth.

The bedrock of their successful march across Europe was a devastating combination of clinical attacking sequences and a highly disciplined defensive structure. Under the initial direction of the FA's transitional setup before Thomas Tuchel's appointment, England set an unmatchable pace, systematically dismantling regional rivals with commanding away victories, including a ruthless 5-0 demolition of Serbia in Belgrade. By dropping very few points throughout the entire cycle and locking down top spot with absolute authority, the squad comfortably guaranteed direct entry into the finals, allowing the nation to focus entirely on fine-tuning their tactical blueprint for the main stage.

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Croatia’s enduring tournament passage

While England relied on clinical efficiency to sweep their group, the Vatreni booked their place in the finals through a qualification campaign defined by tactical resilience, veteran composure, and immense group-stage maturity. Navigating a competitive European landscape, Croatia utilised their unmatched tournament pedigree to handle high-pressure moments and suppress any potential qualification scares.

The defining hallmark of Croatia’s journey to the global showcase was their exceptional game management and deep technical stability in midfield. Under the long-standing leadership of Zlatko Dalić, the team successfully integrated emerging domestic prospects alongside their iconic, battle-hardened core. By turning their home fixtures into an unyielding fortress and demonstrating remarkable composure during difficult, physically demanding away assignments, Croatia systematically outpaced their group challengers. Securing their direct qualification spot with games to spare, they proved once again that their structural blueprint is perfectly engineered for the grandest stage in sports.

England vs Croatia team news

England team news

The Three Lions have set up camp in Texas with an incredibly deep, talent-heavy 26-man roster determined to establish their championship credentials early in the tournament. Under the structural guidance of new manager Thomas Tuchel, the squad is operating with sharp tactical focus, adapting rapidly to his meticulous tournament-honed demands. England’s premier asset heading into the opener is the fantastic depth available in attacking areas, giving them multiple ways to alter their structural approach on the fly.

Talismanic captain Harry Kane is fully sharp and will spearhead the frontline, flanked by the electric pace and elite decision-making of Bukayo Saka. Jude Bellingham is set to assume the advanced playmaker responsibilities, driving forward from midfield to link play. In the deeper central areas, Declan Rice will partner alongside Kobbie Mainoo to establish physical dominance and dictate tempo, while John Stones coordinates the defensive line to ensure an organised buildup from the back.

Croatia team news

The Vatreni arrived in Dallas radiating their trademark collective composure, relying on an elite tournament pedigree that has consistently seen them outlast more fancied rivals on the world stage. Head coach Zlatko Dalić has locked in a highly experienced, deeply synchronised 26-man selection that balances their legendary, battle-tested core with dynamic, athletic younger profiles. Croatia’s primary strength remains their absolute stability under pressure, with Dalić’s preferred system functioning with complete psychological confidence.

The undisputed heartbeat of the side remains the timeless Luka Modrić, who will control the structural tempo of the match alongside Mateo Kovačić inside a world-class, press-resistant midfield engine room. Up front, the physical presence of Bruno Petković will look to disrupt centre-backs, creating pockets of space for Andrej Kramarić to exploit. Defensively, Joško Gvardiol is fully fit to anchor the backline with his progressive passing and robust tackling, providing an elite shield ahead of dependable starting goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.

Managerial profiles & tactical philosophies

Thomas Tuchel (England)

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An elite, elite tournament strategist and a master of high-level chess on the pitch, Thomas Tuchel gives England a highly sophisticated edge and sharp, clinical direction. Stepping into the international spotlight after securing prestigious continental silverware across Europe's top clubs, the German tactician focuses on tactical efficiency and structural fluidity. He has moved the Three Lions away from passive possession patterns, demanding a sharp, intelligent game plan engineered to dominate high-pressure knockout environments.

Tuchel implements a flexible, possession-oriented philosophy centred around positional superiority and lightning-fast attacking sequences. He frequently favours a dynamic 3-4-2-1 or an asymmetrical 4-2-3-1 setup, using inverted playmakers to manipulate central channels while tasks are handed to athletic wing-backs to stretch the opposition. Tuchel demands absolute technical precision, utilising short, calculated buildup sequences to draw out the opponent's defensive line before unlocking them with rapid vertical balls. His main objective in Dallas will be balancing his side's creative freedom with defensive stability, ensuring the midfield pair remains disciplined to protect against sharp turnovers.

Zlatko Dalić (Croatia)

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The undisputed architect of Croatia’s golden generation, Zlatko Dalić embodies calm, veteran composure and exceptional human management. Holding the reins of the national team through consecutive, history-making deep runs on the global stage, the experienced manager has built a tight-knit brotherhood based on psychological resilience, tactical maturity, and absolute trust under pressure. Dalić is highly respected for his ability to maximise his legendary midfield core while seamlessly introducing young, energetic defensive talent into the fold.

Dalić organises his side around a technically superior, possession-heavy 4-3-3 blueprint designed to completely control the tempo and rhythm of the game. His tactical identity relies on press-resistant central patterns, using short, crisp combinations to tire out opponents and dictate play from deep areas. Out of possession, Croatia focuses on a compact mid-block, closing down space in the central third and shifting intelligently to force play out wide. His chief challenge in this prestigious opening match will be disrupting England’s explosive attacking frontline, maintaining strict structural discipline during transitional phases, and utilising clinical game management to steer the game into familiar, slower territory.

26-man World Cup squads

England World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

Croatia World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Martin Erlic, Luka Vuskovic

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic, Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakic, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk

Attackers: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa, Igor Matanovic

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England vs Croatia key matchups

Harry Kane vs Josip Šutalo: This will be the definition of a heavyweight battle in the penalty box. Kane, England’s world-class and prolific captain whose clinical leadership guided their undefeated route to North America, thrives on intelligent hold-up play, deep spatial drops, and lethal penalty-box execution. Josip Šutalo will be completely in the firing line; the robust and sharp Croatian centre-back must use his immaculate positional awareness, physical grit, and aerial timing to prevent Kane from turning or orchestrating play for the wide forward runners.

Bukayo Saka vs Joško Gvardiol: Saka enters the tournament as England's explosive attacking catalyst out wide, boasting phenomenal direct acceleration, sharp cutting inside, and elite one-on-one dribbling capability. He will be hunting for any fraction of space to exploit on the flank the moment play transitions forward. However, he is going up against a world-class, intensely robust defender in Joško Gvardiol. Can Saka's electric pace and individual trickery find a way to bypass an elite, physically dominant Croatian defensive anchor who excels at locking down elite wingers and stepping up to break up plays?

Jude Bellingham vs Mateo Kovačić: The ultimate tactical battleground in the engine room. Kovačić is a tireless, press-resistant maestro for the Vatreni, bringing exceptional ball-carrying metrics, sharp tackling, and composure under immense pressure to protect his backline. Bellingham will be tasked with disrupting this defensive screen and orchestrating the attacking tempo for the Three Lions from his advanced midfield role, utilising his powerful, dynamic driving runs and clever half-space overloads to pull Kovačić out of position and trigger England's vertical transitions.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for England, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed ahead of the match. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as the squad's preparations in Florida continue.

Zlatko Dalic's Croatia are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and no projected XI has been released. Further squad updates will follow in the days leading up to the fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand on June 6, though they lost 1-0 to Japan in March and could only draw 1-1 with Uruguay in the same international window. Earlier results include wins over Albania and Serbia in World Cup qualification, where England kept back-to-back clean sheets.

Croatia's form tells a similar story of inconsistency. They won their most recent match 2-1 against Slovenia on June 7, but suffered a 2-0 defeat to Belgium just days earlier on June 2. They also lost 3-1 to Brazil in April. Their two wins prior to the Belgium defeat came against Colombia and Montenegro, with Croatia scoring three goals in each of those victories. Across their last five matches, Dalic's side have scored nine goals but conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 England win at the European Championship on June 13, 2021. England have won three of the last five encounters, with Croatia claiming one victory and one match ending level. Croatia's only win in that run came in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, where they beat England 2-1 to reach the final. The five meetings have produced 14 goals in total, with England accounting for nine of them, including a 5-1 qualifying win in September 2009.

Standings

In Group L, Croatia currently sit top of the standings ahead of England, who are placed second.