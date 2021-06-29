England chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Three Lions songs

Here are some of the best England songs to belt out, including timeless classic 'It's Coming Home' and national anthem 'God Save The Queen'

England fans have become known for one of the best atmospheres in world football, and whether it's a friendly or a big tournament, fans can always be counted upon to bring wholehearted passion and enthusiasm to bear when cheering on their country.

There are the classics as well as the new creations, with England supporters revered as some of the most creative in the world when it comes to inventing a catchy tune.

Goal has put together a compilation of England's most popular songs to get you in the mood for your next trip to see the Three Lions.

Three Lions (It's coming home)

(To the tune of Three Lions by Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds)

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

Southgate you're the one

(To the tune of whole again by Atomic Kitten)

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate you're the one

You still turn me on

Football's coming home again

Don't take me home

Don't take me home,

Please don't take me home,

I just don't wanna go to work,

I wanna stay here and drink all your beer,

Please don't, please don't take me home!

National Anthem (God Save The Queen)

God save our gracious Queen

Long Live our noble Queen

God save our Queen

Send her victorious

Happy and glorious

Long to reign over us

God save our Queen

Engerland

Engerland

Engerland

Engerlaaand

Engerland

Engerland

Engerlaaaand

Vindaloo

(To the tune of Vindaloo by Fat Les)

England

England

England

Na Naaa

England

England

And we all love England

We're gonna score one more than you

England!

England 'Til I Die

England 'til I die

I'm England 'til I die

I know I am

I'm sure I am

I'm England 'til I die.

We Love You England

We love you England we do

we love you England we do

we love you England we do

oh England we love you!