'Even Leo told me' - Emiliano Martinez admits Lionel Messi advised him against lewd Golden Glove celebration at World Cup 2022

Emiliano Martinez revealed that Argentina captain Lionel Messi warned him against celebrating inappropriately with the Golden Glove trophy in Qatar.

Martinez won Golden Glove at World Cup

Celebrated lewdly with trophy

Messi and team-mates warned him against it

WHAT HAPPENED? The Aston Villa shot stopper was handed the prize for the World Cup's best goalkeeper after an impressive tournament, which was capped with a last-minute stop against France's Randal Kolo Muani in the final alongside a save in the shoot-out. Martinez then unceremoniously celebrated with the trophy by holding it to his crotch, actions which he admits his skipper advised him against.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Do I regret the celebrations? Well, there are things I wouldn't do again in the same way," the Albiceleste star told France Football. "I didn't set out to hurt anyone. Throughout my career, I've played with French people and I've never had a problem... You can ask Giroud what kind of person I am. I really like the French culture and mentality. The gesture I made with the best goalkeeper trophy was a joke with my team-mates. I had already done it at the Copa America, and they all said to me: 'No way' to do it again. Even Leo told me that. I did it for them, nothing more. It lasted a second and that was it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Martinez's actions upon winning the Golden Glove were lewd, they were ultimately harmless, although the same cannot be said for the mocking of Kylian Mbappe both immediately after the game and during the celebrations back in Buenos Aires. As a result, FIFA launched an investigation into his actions, which the Villa 'keeper has since apologised for in the same interview to the French outlet.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Now back in domestic action under Unai Emery at Villa, the 30-year-old will be hoping to bounce back from a 2-4 defeat at Leicester last weekend when they travel to reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday.