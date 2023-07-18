Edwin van der Sar posts positive update from hospital after Man Utd & Ajax legend suffers brain haemorrhage

Dominic Booth
Edwin van der Sar Ajax 2023Getty
AjaxNetherlandsManchester UnitedPremier League

Former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has provided a positive update on his health after going into hospital.

Van der Sar was rushed to hospital while on holiday in Croatia earlier this month, after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was later admitted to intensive care with bleeding around his brain, as the football world united in sending messages of support to the 52-year-old.

Now, after being moved to a Dutch hospital and regaining consciousness, the former United and Ajax star is now out of intensive care but is still being monitored by medical staff.

Van der Sar will now be given time to recover before heading to his home in Amsterdam.

Posting alongside a picture with his wife on Instagram, Van der Sar said: "First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages.

"I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!"

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

69474 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 25393Jude Bellingham
  • 6873Christopher Nkunku
  • 5557Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 6594Mason Mount
  • 3695Sandro Tonali
  • 8294Other
69474 Votes

Editors' Picks