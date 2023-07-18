Edwin van der Sar posts positive update from hospital after Man Utd & Ajax legend suffers brain haemorrhage

Former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has provided a positive update on his health after going into hospital.

Van der Sar was rushed to hospital while on holiday in Croatia earlier this month, after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was later admitted to intensive care with bleeding around his brain, as the football world united in sending messages of support to the 52-year-old.

Now, after being moved to a Dutch hospital and regaining consciousness, the former United and Ajax star is now out of intensive care but is still being monitored by medical staff.

Van der Sar will now be given time to recover before heading to his home in Amsterdam.

Posting alongside a picture with his wife on Instagram, Van der Sar said: "First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages.

"I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!"