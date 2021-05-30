The newly appointed Bianconeri boss wants to make sure that the Argentine stays at the Allianz Stadium beyond 2022

Goal has learned that Paulo Dybala is set for fresh contract talks at Juventus, with Massimiliano Allegri eager to secure the forward's long-term future after returning to Turin.

Dybala, whose current contract is due to expire in June 2022, is being heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium ahead of the summer transfer window.

It has been suggested that Juve will look to cash in on the Argentine before he becomes a free agent, but Allegri is determined to keep hold of him as he prepares for his second spell in charge.

Allegri's Dybala wish

Allegri resigned from his post at Juve in 2019 after leading the club to five successive Serie A crowns and two Champions League finals in the space of five years, but retraced his steps on Friday following the sacking of Andrea Pirlo.

Goal understands that the Italian tactician's first order of business is to tie Dybala down to fresh terms, with club officials due to reopen contract negotiations with the 27-year-old later this week.

The Bianconeri were unable to reach an agreement with Dybala over a renewal earlier this year, but he has already been in contact with Allegri to discuss his role within the squad going forward.

How did Dybala perform for Juve in 2020-21?

The 2020-21 campaign was Dybala's worst yet at Juve in terms of goals and assists, as he managed to score just five times in 26 outings across all competitions while setting up a further three for his team-mates.

The Argentina international missed 21 games through injury and struggled to make an impact when fully fit as the Bianconeri relinquished the Serie A crown to arch-rivals Inter.

Dybala's form under Allegri

Dybala was a far more influential figure at Juve when Allegri was in charge between 2014 and 2019. The diminutive frontman found the net 74 times during that period, including 26 in his stellar 2017-18 season, and averaged one goal contribution every 125 minutes.

The two men picked up nine trophies together in Turin, and supporters will hope that they can rekindle that profitable relationship next season as the Bianconeri aim to return to the top of Italian and European football.

