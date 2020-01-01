‘Douglas Costa is an interesting option for Manchester City’ – Rivaldo backs Juventus exit for fellow Brazilian

The legendary World Cup winner would like to see a star of the present move and find a “bigger stage” in the Premier League

A move to could be an “interesting possibility” for Douglas Costa, says Rivaldo, with the legendary Brazilian urging his fellow countryman to push for a switch away from .

The highly-rated South American winger has spent the last three years in Turin, having completed an initial loan switch from in the summer of 2017.

Costa has made 100 appearances for the Bianconeri, recording 10 goals and 21 assists along the way. He has, however, started only seven games this season, with niggling knocks and Maurizio Sarri’s preference for alternative options working against him.

It may be that the transfer door swings open this summer, with a move to having been mooted for some time.

Rivaldo believes Costa should snap up such an opportunity, with there a chance that Pep Guardiola could look to bring in the 29-year-old – who he previously worked with at Bayern – as a replacement for the departed Leroy Sane.

“Looking at the transfer market, I think Douglas Costa moving from Juventus to Manchester City would be an interesting possibility,” 2002 World Cup winner Rivaldo told Betfair.

“Costa hasn't played too much at Juve and could find a bigger stage to shine at City as it seems the club is trying to sign him. A professional career is so short it will be important for him to find a new club where he can play more regularly. He is a great player, who I really admire.”

Costa is not the only high-profile Brazilian who could be on taking on a new challenge in the next few weeks.

Philippe Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move away from , Neymar continues to generate exit talk at , while Richarlison has seen his stock rise at .

Richarlison is another that Rivaldo believes is deserving of a grander stage than the one he currently graces, with the talented 23-year-old having been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona in the past.

“Another player who might move in the summer is Richarlison,” said Rivaldo. “In his case, he has been playing very well at and proving to be their best player, so I imagine that big European clubs are seriously looking at him.

“I'm not belittling Everton but I believe Richarlison deserves to play football. Perhaps this is the moment to take a leap, but of course, firstly he needs a good offer from a big club.”