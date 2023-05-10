Diogo Dalot hails 'world-class' potential of Man Utd transfer target Diogo Costa amid David de Gea criticism

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot has showered the praise on Portugal team-mate and "friend" Diogo Costa, who has been linked with a move to the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Porto goalkeeper is reportedly on United's list of potential replacements for David de Gea, after the Spaniard came in for yet more criticism following blunders against Sevilla and, most recently, West Ham. Dalot, who "grew up with" Costa during his time with the Primeira Liga giants, has stoked the fire regarding a potential move, insisting his Portugal team-mate has the potential to become a "world-class" 'keeper.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I grew up with him, he’s my friend, there’s a great relationship between us and I know perfectly well that he has the capacity to one day be world-class,” Dalot said at an event in Portugal. “I don’t know if he’ll be at Manchester United or another big club in Europe. He shows at Porto that he is a differential goalkeeper and has helped the club a lot. If he continues there, I’ll be extremely happy. If he leaves, I hope he has the greatest success in the world.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan's Mike Maignan and Brentford 'keeper David Raya have also been linked with moves to Old Trafford, although United are set to face competition from Chelsea as they too search for a new No.1. Despite his performances evidently being on the wane, De Gea is set for a new contract with the Red Devils - although reports suggest that this will not guarantee his first-team status under Erik ten Hag.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Dutchman will hope his side can bounce back from defeat at the London Stadium on Sunday and avoid a disastrous fumbling of the Champions League places, when they host Wolves in the league on Saturday.