‘Depay isn’t a pure number nine but can boost Barcelona’ – Makaay in favour of Dutch forward moving to Camp Nou

The former Netherlands international, who spent time in La Liga during his playing days, would like to see his countryman secure a switch from Lyon

Memphis Depay would not be a “pure nine” for , admits Roy Makaay, but the former international believes his fellow countryman would be a useful option for those at Camp Nou.

A switch to Catalunya for the forward appeared to be on the cards over the summer as Ronald Koeman, upon taking the reins at a giant, made his compatriot a top transfer target.

No deal was done before the deadline passed, but Barca have retained their interest in Depay and are plotting a fresh approach.

More teams

Lyon have made it clear that they would be opposed to parting with a key man in the middle of a season, with it their intention to keep the talented 26-year-old on their books.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Depay has, however, been keeping the exit door ajar in France and is waiting on Barca to make their move.

Makaay believes the former winger would be a useful addition in Catalunya as he has been transformed into a productive frontman – one with 58 goals to his name through 145 appearances for Lyon.

He concedes that Depay is not a natural leader of the line in the Luis Suarez mould, as Barca seek to counter the sale of the prolific Uruguayan to , but he would offer important qualities to Koeman – especially with Ansu Fati now ruled out long term with a knee injury.

Makaay, who spent time in with Tenerife and Deportivo La Coruna during his playing days, told Radio Marca: “Depay is a very good player, although I don't see him at the level yet that he had before he was injured.

“He's not a pure nine but if he goes to Barca, I'm sure he'll be important because he's got a lot of quality.”

While Barca are very much in the market for proven performers heading towards another transfer market, they are also prepared to show considerable faith in home-grown talent.

Fati, at just 18 years of age, has become a key man for the Blaugrana while fellow teenager Pedri is also displaying plenty of promise.

Makaay added: “I love Ansu Fati, he's showing he's got a really high level for an 18-year-old kid.

“I also like Pedri, I didn't know him and if you like football you'll like to see him play. Koeman's showing he'll give the young players a chance.”