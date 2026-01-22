Deloitte Football Money League 2026: Real Madrid, Barcelona & the top 20 highest revenue-generating soccer clubs in the world

The 29th edition of the Deloitte Football Money League has been released and there is plenty of food for thought from a financial perspective as clubs move into 2026.

With broadcast, commercial and matchday revenues taken into account, clubs generated a record €12.4 billion in 2025, with a growth of 11 per cent across the board.

Here, GOAL breaks down the top 20, including the revenue detail and change on the previous year.

Deloitte Football Money League 2026 - top 20

Rank Club Revenue (2025) Change on previous year 1 Real Madrid €1,161m +11% 2 Barcelona €974.8m +27% 3 Bayern Munich €860.6m +12% 4 Paris Saint-Germain €837m +4% 5 Liverpool €836.1m +17% 6 Manchester City €829.3m -1% 7 Arsenal €821.7m +15% 8 Manchester United €793.1m +3% 9 Tottenham €672.6m +9% 10 Chelsea €584.1m +7% 11 Inter €537.5m +37% 12 Borussia Dortmund €531.3m +3% 13 Atletico Madrid €454.5m +11% 14 Aston Villa €450.2m +45% 15 AC Milan €410.4m +3% 16 Juventus €401.7m +13% 17 Newcastle United €398.4m +7% 18 Stuttgart €296.3m +79% 19 Benfica €283.4m +27% 20 West Ham €276m -14%

Real Madrid lead the 2026 Deloitte Football Money League with a revenue of €1,161 million generated in 2025 - an increase of 11 per cent on their 2024 figure. Los Blancos are closely followed by their Clasico rivals Barcelona, who occupy second place with revenues of €974.8 million.

Following Real and Barca in third place are German giants Bayern Munich, who earned €860.6 million in revenue in 2025. Paris Saint-Germain are in fourth spot, with Liverpool completing the top five.

There has been considerable change from the 2025 list, with Manchester City dropping from second place to sixth, while Manchester United have dropped from fourth to eighth, meaning they sit below Liverpool and Arsenal for the first time in the history of the list.

Getty Images

Football Money League 2026 breakdown by league

Rank League (Country) No. of clubs 1 Premier League (England) 9 2 La Liga (Spain) 3 3 Bundesliga (Germany) 3 4 Serie A (Italy) 3 5 Ligue 1 (France) 1 6 Primeira Liga (Portugal) 1

While Premier League clubs can now mostly be found outside the top five, they still dominate the top 20, accounting for nearly half the clubs on the list. As well as Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, the other English representatives are Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham.

Atletico Madrid are the other Spanish representatives outside of the Clasico duo, while Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart are Germany's other representatives alongside Bayern. Italy is represented by Inter, AC Milan and Juventus, while the remaining two teams come from France (PSG) and Portugal (Benfica).

Key takeaways from the 2026 Deloitte Football Money League

Real Madrid remain kings of football finance with revenues of over €1 billion for the second year in a row.

remain kings of football finance with revenues of over for the second year in a row. A record €12.4 billion in revenue generated by Football Money League clubs.

in revenue generated by Football Money League clubs. Premier League teams still make up the majority of highest earners - nine out of 20.

teams still make up the majority of highest earners - nine out of 20. Stuttgart the biggest instance of growth in the top 20, with revenues up 79% to €296.3m, followed by Aston Villa (45%) and Inter (37%).

the biggest instance of growth in the top 20, with revenues up to €296.3m, followed by (45%) and (37%). Manchester City the only club in the top 20 whose revenue was down on the previous year (-1%).

the only club in the top 20 whose revenue was down on the previous year (-1%). Broadcast (€4.7bn) and commercial (€5.3bn) revenues continue to account for most revenue, but matchday (€2.4bn) revenue continues to grow overall.

What are your thoughts on the list? Let us know in the comments below. 👇