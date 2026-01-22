Man Utd drop to eighth in Deloitte Football Money League as Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal lead Premier League clubs in revenue

United’s status as a financial superpower has taken a significant battering, with the club plunging to its lowest-ever position in the respected Deloitte Football Money League. For the first time since records began, the Red Devils have been overtaken by both Liverpool and Arsenal, signalling a changing of the guard in English football's financial hierarchy.

According to the data published by the Big Four accounting firm, United have dropped out of the top five revenue-generating clubs entirely, landing in an unprecedented eighth place. While the club accounts show a record turnover of £666.5 million for the 2024-25 season, it was not enough to keep pace with their domestic and European rivals. The stagnation is particularly damning given United have previously topped this league on 10 separate occasions, most recently in 2017.

The report serves as a stark metric of the long-term malaise that has set in under the ownership of the Glazer family and the sporting control of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. While the commercial machine at Old Trafford remains vast, it is no longer sufficient to mask the deterioration of sporting performance, with the club now firmly looking up at their traditional northwest rivals and London competitors on the balance sheet.