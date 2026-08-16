Arsenal have entered a delicate phase in their summer dealings, after their plans to strengthen the attack collided with a decisive stance that threatens to complicate their strategy before the transfer window closes.

With Julian Alvarez proving hard to prise away, and Atletico Madrid demanding 150 million pounds sterling to sanction his exit, the London club have switched their attention to Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Galatasaray, though, have made their position clear. Despite Arsenal's interest in the Nigerian, they have told the English club Osimhen will not leave before the summer window shuts.

President Dursun Ozbek is holding firm, having already rejected a 130 million euro bid, worth around 111 million pounds sterling, from Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

The website 343 Digital reported Ozbek as telling those close to him: "I will not agree to any deal that harms Galatasaray or does not serve the club's interest. Whatever the financial return, I will not sell Osimhen."

Osimhen joined Galatasaray from Napoli for 75 million euros. He has scored 59 goals in 74 matches for the Turkish club, driving them to the league title in each of the last two seasons.

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Arsenal respond and Osimhen

The Galatasaray board may be dug in, but Turkish newspaper "Sozcu" reported that Arsenal and Mikel Arteta remain determined to land Osimhen, rating him a simpler option than Alvarez, according to Metro.

The striker himself has not slammed the door on a move. Speaking after Galatasaray's opening league match of the season, he said: "Rumours are always around during transfer periods. I will focus on my work, and after that we will see what happens."

Behind Arsenal's interest lies a shaky season for Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, who arrived for 64 million pounds sterling last summer.

Former Nigeria star John Obi Mikel had urged his compatriot to join a club competing in the Champions League, tipping Arsenal as the right destination given Osimhen's desire to test himself in the European competition and one of the major leagues.

Arsenal made their move just as Galatasaray failed to convince Gabriel Martinelli, the Gunners' longest-serving player, to head for the Turkish league.

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