How to get Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Crystal Palace face a tough opening home assignment of the 2026/27 Premier League season, as they take on Manchester City, who have finished in the top-3 in each of the past 10 seasons, on Friday, August 28 at Selhurst Park. You can book tickets today for this Friday night thriller.

Pierre Sage will be leading his Palace side out at home for the first time since he took over the reins from the very successful Oliver Glasner, and he'll be hopeful of a positive performance. While some of the recent head-to-head encounters have swayed quite significantly in City's favour, the Eagles will still have fond memories of their surprise win at Wembley, when claiming the FA Cup in May 2025.

New Man City boss, Enzo Maresca, will be overseeing a match in the capital for the first time since his reign as Chelsea manager. In three games against Palace during that 18-month period, he failed to find the winning formula, with each of those match-ups finishing in a draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League fixture?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday, August 28, at Selhurst Park in London.

Premier League - Game Week 2 28 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Selhurst Park

How to buy Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.

Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.

Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.

General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

How much do Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.

Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.

Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.

Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

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