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Portugal World Cup 2026 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get tickets to watch Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup: Portugal World Cup tickets, information & more

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World Cup
Portugal
C. Ronaldo

Don’t miss out on the chance of seeing CR7 in action at his last ever World Cup

Fans are desperate to get a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Selecao das Quinas crew at World Cup 2026 in North America.

Is Portugal going to brush aside their group rivals in Houston and Miami easily? You could be in the States to find out. 

Let GOAL take you through all the World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

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What is Portugal’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Despite scoring against a phenomenal 48 different countries during his epic international career, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net against any of Portugal’s World Cup 2026 group rivals, DR Congo, Uzbekistan or Colombia.

DateFixture (kick-off time)VenueTickets
Wed June 17 Portugal vs DR Congo (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston)Tickets
Tue June 23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston)Tickets
Sat June 27 Portugal vs Colombia (7.30pm ET) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)Tickets

How to buy Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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How much are Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates are shown below:

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 
Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775
Semi-finals $420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $7,875

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

How to get Portugal World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets?

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Portugal matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations. 

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

  • Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)
  • Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match
  • Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion
  • Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

  • Watch every match at the venue of your choice.
  • Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue
  • All match days and stages are eligible
  • Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion
  • Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

  • See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.
  • All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match
  • All match days and locations are eligible
  • Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)
  • Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion
  • Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who amazingly made his Portuguese debut in 2003, once again set a sterling example for his teammates during the side’s successful World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign. He topped the team’s scoring chart, finding the back of the net on five occasions.

The Portuguese legend sits pretty at the top of the all-time international goalscoring list, having netted 143 goals in 226 appearances for his country. With his closest rival, Lionel Messi, 27 goals behind him, it’s unlikely Ronaldo’s record will be beaten anytime soon, if ever.

Three of Ronaldo’s eight previous World Cup tournament goals came in one outstanding group match against Iberian rivals, Spain, back in 2018. CR7 completed his hat-trick with a jaw-dropping free-kick in the 88th minute to level the scores at 3-3.

It's no surprise that Portugal’s rise in the FIFA rankings has coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival on the international scene. Prior to them qualifying for Korea/Japan 2002, they had only taken part in two World Cups over 70 years.

Portugal are now major players on the global scene, involved in every World Cup since then and memorably finishing 4th in 2006. In addition, Selecao das Quinas won the 2016 European Championship, and they were also crowned UEFA Nations League champions in 2019 and 2025.

Portugal World Cup 2026 TicketsBook Now

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

 

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

 

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top international goalscorer in men's football, with 143 goals in 226 appearances. Eight of the Portugal legend's goals were scored during World Cup tournaments, including a hat-trick against Spain in 2018.

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