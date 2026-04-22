How to get tickets to watch Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup: Portugal World Cup tickets, information & more

Fans are desperate to get a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Selecao das Quinas crew at World Cup 2026 in North America.

Is Portugal going to brush aside their group rivals in Houston and Miami easily? You could be in the States to find out.

Let GOAL take you through all the World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

What is Portugal’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Despite scoring against a phenomenal 48 different countries during his epic international career, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net against any of Portugal’s World Cup 2026 group rivals, DR Congo, Uzbekistan or Colombia.

Date Fixture (kick-off time) Venue Tickets Wed June 17 Portugal vs DR Congo (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Tue June 23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Sat June 27 Portugal vs Colombia (7.30pm ET) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets

How to buy Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

How to get Portugal World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets?

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Portugal matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who amazingly made his Portuguese debut in 2003, once again set a sterling example for his teammates during the side’s successful World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign. He topped the team’s scoring chart, finding the back of the net on five occasions.

The Portuguese legend sits pretty at the top of the all-time international goalscoring list, having netted 143 goals in 226 appearances for his country. With his closest rival, Lionel Messi, 27 goals behind him, it’s unlikely Ronaldo’s record will be beaten anytime soon, if ever.

Three of Ronaldo’s eight previous World Cup tournament goals came in one outstanding group match against Iberian rivals, Spain, back in 2018. CR7 completed his hat-trick with a jaw-dropping free-kick in the 88th minute to level the scores at 3-3.

It's no surprise that Portugal’s rise in the FIFA rankings has coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival on the international scene. Prior to them qualifying for Korea/Japan 2002, they had only taken part in two World Cups over 70 years.

Portugal are now major players on the global scene, involved in every World Cup since then and memorably finishing 4th in 2006. In addition, Selecao das Quinas won the 2016 European Championship, and they were also crowned UEFA Nations League champions in 2019 and 2025.