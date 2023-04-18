Cristiano Ronaldo: How many children does he have & what are their names?

The superstar footballer announced the birth of his fifth child in 2022 and GOAL looks at his burgeoning family and their Instagram moments

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most well-known and well-regarded footballers in the world, but his personal life remains shrouded in a great deal of mystery.

Understandably, the Al-Nassr star has been protective of his family, but in recent times he has given his fans a glimpse behind the proverbial curtain through his social media channels.

As well as his football moments, social life and various commercial ventures, Ronaldo increasingly celebrates his growing family, sharing tender moments with his legions of followers.

Following the birth of his fourth child, GOAL takes a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's family...

HOW MANY KIDS DOES CRISTIANO RONALDO HAVE?

Cristiano Ronaldo now has five children after his partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl named Bella on April 18, 2022. In October 2021, Ronaldo and his partner revealed that they were expecting twins but later the ace player announced that the baby boy had sadly passed away. The couple has two boys and three girls.

The former Manchester United star became a father at the age of 25 when his first child, Cristiano Jr, was born in June 2010.

Ronaldo has never publicly revealed the identity of his first son's mother, but Cristiano Jr is a prominent figure in the star's life and he often appears by his father's side at award ceremonies.

Indeed, Ronaldo is evidently very proud of his eldest son and has shared a number of videos of him playing football, prompting speculation that the youngster is set to follow in his father's footsteps.

In fact, in case there wasn't enough pressure on the kid, some bookmakers have even offered odds on Ronaldo Jr one day playing for Man United or Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo's twins

In June 2017, seven years after the birth of Cristiano Jr, Ronaldo's family grew by two as the Portugal international revealed new baby twins following his return from the Confederations Cup.

The twins, a boy and a girl, are reported to be named Mateo and Eva and are said to have been conceived with the help of a surrogate mother.

As with his first-born, Ronaldo is happy to show off his twin children and they regularly feature on both his Instagram and that of his girlfriend Georgina's social media.

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Fourth child

Following the birth of his twins in the summer of 2017, there were murmurings that Ronaldo was set to welcome a fourth addition to his family.

Those rumours were eventually confirmed that the 32-year-old was expecting his first child with girlfriend Georgina. Details initially began to emerge about the pregnancy in July, with the couple announcing they were expecting a girl, with the name Alana Martina their choice in advance.

Georgina has now given birth to Alana Martina, with Ronaldo announcing the news in an Instagram post featuring a picture of himself, his girlfriend, eldest son and newborn daughter.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Birth of their third daughter and passing away of unborn son

After a gap of almost five years, the couple had a baby girl in 2022 but they also had to bear the grief of the passing away of their unborn son.

On April 18, 2022, Ronaldo penned an emotional note on Instagram where he informed the world about the sad news of their son passing away and also shared the joy of welcoming a baby girl.

On April 30, 2022, Ronaldo posted a photograph of his newly born daughter in his arms.

As Bella turned one on April 18, 2023, Ronaldo posted another photo of Bella sitting on his lap.

It remains to be seen whether there will be further additions to the Ronaldo family in the future after he had previously expressed a desire to have seven children.