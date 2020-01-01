Coronavirus: Former Marseille president Pape Diouf hospitalised in Dakar

The 68-year-old administrator is seriously ill and hospitalised in the West African nation after contracting the coronavirus

Former president Pape Diouf has been infected with coronavirus and has been placed under respiratory assistance in a Senegalese hospital.

Diouf, a former journalist, was president of club Marseille between 2005 and 2009, before he was succeeded by Jean-Claude Dassier.

According to French outlet La Provence, the 63-year-old is at Fann hospital in Dakar but his family are interested in flying him to for further medical treatment.

Diouf has reportedly been under respiratory assistance since Saturday as he continues his fight against the virus.

Marseille, in a show of solidarity, have taken to social media to wish the Senegalese a quick recovery.

"Olympique de Marseille wishes to give its full support to its former president Pape Diouf, affected by the Covid-19," the club tweeted.

L'Olympique de Marseille tient à apporter tout son soutien à son ancien président Pape Diouf touché par le #Covid19 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/hwQl3ZHeK0 — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) March 31, 2020

As at Tuesday, have recorded 175 cases of Covid-19 with 135 under treatment while 40 have recovered.