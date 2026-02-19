How to buy Copa del Rey Final 2026 tickets: Predictions, prices, information & more

125 Spanish clubs kicked off the season dreaming of Copa del Rey glory, but just two of those will still have silverware glimmering in their eyes at the Estadio La Cartuja on April 18. You could be there to see who becomes the Cup kings by booking Final tickets today.

It’s set to be an unmissable occasion, with a glittering array of talent taking to the pitch. Regular crowds of 50,000+ have been present since the Copa del Rey Final moved to the Seville location.

Let GOAL give you the full rundown on how to buy tickets to the Copa del Rey final, including how much they cost, where you can purchase them, and much more.

When is the Copa del Rey Final 2026?

When Saturday, April 18 Kick-off 9pm CET (8pm GMT) Where Estadio La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain Tickets Tickets

How to buy Copa del Rey Final tickets

Both of the clubs participating in the Copa del Rey final will be selling tickets through their respective official ticket sites.

Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. The average attendance for the previous four Copa del Rey Finals at La Cartuja was around the 55,000 mark.

For the 2025 final, official tickets via the clubs became available two weeks prior to matchday.

In addition, fans can purchase Copa del Rey final tickets on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Copa del Rey final tickets: How much do they cost?

There will always be a high demand for Copa del Rey Final tickets, especially when the biggest Spanish clubs are involved.

For last year’s final, ticket prices ranged from €72-€270, with the cheapest sections behind the goals and the most expensive located along the sidelines (Preferencia or Fondo).

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official sites nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current ticket availability.

What to expect from the Copa del Rey Final 2026

Barcelona rule the roost on the Copa del Rey front, having won the competition on 32 occasions. That’s eight more times than the second-best, Athletic Bilbao.

Many stars have thrived on the Copa del Rey stage over the years, none more so than the mercurial Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legend racked up a series of Copa del Rey records during his time with Barcelona, including most goals scored in finals (nine), most finals scored in (seven) and most man of the match awards won in finals (three).

Those lucky supporters who managed to secure seats at the recent Copa del Rey finals in Seville have definitely got their money’s worth. Since 2022, three finals have needed extra time or penalties to decide the trophy winner.

Last year’s Copa del Rey final, which pitted Barcelona against Real Madrid for the first time in 11 years, proved to be one of the most dramatic cup curtain-closers of the modern era. After finishing 2-2 in normal time, Jules Kounde netted in the 116th minute to seal the win and the cup for Barca.

Who are the recent Copa del Rey winners?

Here’s a rundown of the last ten Copa del Rey finals:

Year Winner Runner-up Score 2025 Barcelona Real Madrid 3-2 (aet) 2024 Athletic Bilbao Mallorca 4-2 (after pens) 2023 Real Madrid Osasuna 2-1 2022 Real Betis Valencia 5-4 (after pens) 2021 Barcelona Athletic Bilbao 4-0 2020 Real Sociedad Athletic Bilbao 1-0 2019 Valencia Barcelona 2-1 2018 Barcelona Sevilla 5-0 2017 Barcelona Alaves 3-1 2016 Barcelona Sevilla 2-0

History of Estadio La Cartuja

Estadio La Cartuja is a multi-purpose stadium situated in the Isla de la Cartuja in Seville, which has been mostly used to stage football matches. It was opened in 1999 and would host the World Athletics Championships of the same year.

With a capacity of 70,000 seats, La Cartuja is the 3rd-largest stadium in Spain. It has been the venue for both Spanish men's and women's internationals and staged a handful of games during UEFA Euro 2020. The 2003 UEFA Cup final between Celtic and Porto also took place there.

This will be the seventh season in-a-row (the fifth if you don’t count the two finals played behind closed doors for COVID reasons) that the Copa del Rey final has been held at La Cartuja.

Away from football, the stadium was the venue for two Davis Cup tennis finals (2004 and 2011), with Spain being victorious on both occasions. Numerous musical stars, such as Madonna, U2, Bruce Springsteen and AC/DC have also performed concerts at La Cartuja.