Collins’ Paderborn woes continue with defeat against Werder Bremen

The Nigeria international featured as Steffen Baumgart’s men extended their winless run at Benteler-Arena

Jamilu Collins was on parade as Paderborn continued with their miserable form, losing 5-1 against in Saturday’s game.

Steffen Baumgart’s men only returned to the German top-flight last season after clinching the second division title with Super Eagles star Collins playing a key role in the success.

They are, however, on the verge of returning to the second tier following a run of poor results, having only won four games in this campaign.

Paderborn’s last victory was against on January 25 and are now winless in their last 12 matches across all competitions.

Their desire to bounce back to victory at Benteler-Arena suffered a blow after Davy Klaassen opened the scoring in the 20th minute, shortly after Bremen lost a glorious chance from the penalty spot.

Yuya Osako then doubled the lead in the 34th minute to inspire his side to surge forward for more goals while Klaassen added his second in the encounter five minutes later.

Maximilian Eggestein found the back of the net a moment before the hour mark to further compound the woes of their hosts.

A 66th-minute strike from Moroccan-born German Abdelhamid Sabiri proved little as Bremen claimed all three points comfortably, with Niclas Fuellkrug sealing victory at the death.

Collins, who was afforded his 27th league appearance in the encounter, featured throughout the game but could not help his hapless side avoid yet another defeat.

The loss ensured Paderborn remained at the bottom of the league table with 20 points from 31 games but could still avoid relegation if they win their remaining matches.

Collins, whose contract with the Benteler-Arena outfit ends in 2021, has made 29 appearances across all competitions in this campaign.

The international has been one of the standout performers for Steffen Baumgart’s men this season and will hope to help his side return to winning ways against Union Berlin on June 16.