How to get Club Brugge vs Aston Villa tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

European nights at Jan Breydel Stadium always deliver unforgettable drama, and you could be in Bruges live to watch Belgian giants Club Brugge take on English Premier League side Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League.

Club Brugge faithful will be hoping for an electric home performance when they host Aston Villa on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Supporters will fill the stands in high spirits, eager to watch Blauw-Zwart test themselves against Unai Emery's Villans early in the 2026/27 Champions League league phase.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Club Brugge vs Aston Villa tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Jan Breydel Stadium fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Champions League kick-off?

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa takes place at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges, with kick-off scheduled for this Champions League fixture.

Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Jan Breydel Stadion

How to buy Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match tickets to premium hospitality options, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to strict European safety guidelines and high demand, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Club Brugge Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders receive priority window access to purchase their regular seats for European home fixtures.

Official Member Presale: Priority access for remaining home sector seats goes to registered Club Brugge club card holders.

General Public Sale: If seats remain following member presales, tickets open to the general public via the official Club Brugge ticketing portal. However, European nights against Premier League opposition regularly sell out during early phases.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at Jan Breydel Stadium vary based on seating location and fixture classification:

Age & Concession Tiers: Club Brugge offers reduced ticket rates for Youth (Under 18) and Senior supporters across designated stadium sections.

Match Categorization: High-profile European nights fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than domestic Belgian Pro League fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribune WEST and Tribune OOST ) represent central viewing options at higher price points, while goal-end stands ( Tribune NOORD and Tribune ZUID ) offer lower entry-level prices.

Digital Ticketing: Match entry is managed digitally via official club mobile apps (such as the Jan Breydel App), requiring spectators to display matching digital mobile passes at turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For European fixtures at Jan Breydel Stadium, visiting Aston Villa supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Tribune ZUID - Vak 421/422).

Aston Villa's official away allocation is capped at approximately 1,470 tickets. Official away sector tickets are priced at £43 (€50) for adults.

To purchase tickets through official club channels, traveling supporters must meet strict loyalty points criteria based on previous European away attendance. Visiting fans are required to complete an official European Travel Form prior to ticket fulfillment.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Champions League: Everything you need to know

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Form

Club Brugge have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Gent in the Belgian First Division A on August 30. Prior to that, Brugge beat Cercle Brugge 1-0 and won 3-0 away at OH Leuven, with a 3-0 home victory against Kortrijk also in that run. Their only other defeat came against Union St. Gilloise in the Belgian Super Cup, finishing 1-1 before losing on penalties. Across the five matches, Brugge scored eight goals and conceded five.

Aston Villa have lost all five of their most recent matches. Their last outing was a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on August 31. Before that, Villa were beaten 4-0 by Brighton, lost 2-1 to Borussia Moenchengladbach in a friendly, fell 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, and lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in pre-season. Villa have scored three goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 12, 2025, when Aston Villa beat Club Brugge 3-0 in the Champions League at Villa Park. Before that, Villa also won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Jan Breydel Stadion on March 4, 2025. The only previous meeting in the dataset saw Club Brugge defeat Aston Villa 1-0 at home in the Champions League on November 6, 2024. Across the three recorded meetings, Aston Villa hold two wins to Club Brugge's one, with Villa scoring six goals to Brugge's two.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Standings

In the Champions League standings, both Club Brugge and Aston Villa are currently listed in first position.