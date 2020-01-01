'Chong wants to go to the Bundesliga' - Man Utd starlet's agent speaks out amid Werder Bremen links

The Dutch winger is eager to continue his development away from Old Trafford, according to his representative

Tahith Chong's agent has spoken out on the winger's links with , confirming that the starlet "wants to go to the ".

Chong made his way through United's youth ranks before taking the step up to the senior squad in 2018, but has since been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular.

The 20-year-old has scored two goals in 16 games over the past two seasons, with his latest outing coming from the bench during a 2-1 win over LASK in a round of 16 second-leg tie on Wednesday night.

The Under-21 international was due to become a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 season, but United ultimately decided to hand the attacker a new two-year deal back in March, with the option to extend by a further year.

Chong told the club's official website after the announcement was made: "I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come."

Despite and being credited with an interest in Dutchman before he committed to fresh terms, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that Chong has a "bright future" at Old Trafford, while praising his "dedication" to the Red Devils' cause.

However, Werder have emerged as a potential next destination for Chong over the past week, with reports in stating that the youngster's agent Erkan Alkan has held talks with the German club in Bremen.

He is reportedly being lined up as a potential replacement for exit-bound Milot Rashica at Weser Stadion, and Alkan has fuelled speculation during an interview with Bild.

Chong's representative stated: "Tahith wants to go to the Bundesliga. We will talk about that with Manchester United on Thursday."

Werder sporting director Frank Baumann confirmed the club's intention to swoop for the midfielder earlier this week, telling Weser Kurier: "[Chong] is very fast, he comes in from the wing - he fits our profile.

"We can add two or three more players. Borrowing guys from top clubs like this can make sense to us. Because of our situation, he's a player who could be interesting."