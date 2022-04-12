Chiellini refuses to rule out Juventus exit: I must evaluate many things

Giorgio Chiellini has spent 17 years on the books at Juventus, but an iconic spell in Turin could be brought to a close in the summer of 2022 as the veteran defender admits he “must evaluate many things.”

The legendary centre-half is 37 years of age, but he remains tied to a contract with Serie A heavyweights through to the end of next season.

That agreement may not be honoured, amid talk of interest from MLS, with Chiellini conceding that a new challenge may appeal to him if the decision to delay retirement for at least another 12 months is made.

What has been said?

Speaking at the unveiling of David Lippi’s new Reset Group agency, Chiellini has said when quizzed on his future plans: “I enjoy the days, I am happy and serene, I must understand and evaluate many things.

“I think about the games in the meantime and I enjoy them.”

Euro 2020 winner Chiellini added on working with Lippi, the son of World Cup-winning coach Marcello and the only man to have represented him across a distinguished career: “I’ve known Davide since 2001, we have a close bond and we’ve grown together.

“I’ve never thought about putting our rapport in doubt and after 20 years, we are still here.”

Chiellini’s record at Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini captained Italy for the first time nine years ago 🤯



Nine years later, he's named defender of the tournament as Italy win EURO 2020 🏆



𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗲 🍷 pic.twitter.com/XVOev5XKOW — GOAL (@goal) November 14, 2021

The Bianconeri prised Chiellini away from Roma in 2004, but immediately allowed him to link up with Fiorentina in a co-ownership deal.

He was welcomed to Turin a year later after impressing in Florence and has not looked back.

Across 17 memorable seasons, Chiellini has taken in 554 appearances for Juventus – with club captaincy duties taken on when Gianluigi Buffon left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

He has won 19 trophies, while gracing two Champions League finals, and is the only man to have figured in all nine of Juve’s Serie A title triumphs during a golden era for the club.

Article continues below

On an international stage, Chiellini has been capped on 116 occasions and skippered Italy to European Championship glory in 2021.

He is yet to officially retire from duty with the Azzurri, but was unable to help Roberto Mancini’s side to book tickets to the 2022 World Cup after suffering a shock play-off defeat to North Macedonia.

Further reading