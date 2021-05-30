Fan View: ‘Football not only about goals’ – Chelsea’s Kante backed for Ballon d'Or

France international and Chelsea star N'Golo Kante deserves to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or, according to African football fans.
The pint-sized midfielder added the Champions League title to his list of successes which includes the World Cup and Premier League crowns, as Thomas Tuchel’s Blues defeated Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao.
Kai Havertz’s 42nd-minute effort separated the English sides in the keenly contested showdown.
Also, Kante’s solid display against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens fetched him a third successive man of the match award in the competition.
With the Stamford Bridge giants’ success still generating attention on social media, fans claim that no player is more deserving of winning the individual accolade than the 30-year-old.
Meanwhile, some do not agree with this assertion as they queried how the Frenchman who was not considered as the Blues’ Player of the Season has suddenly become favourites to dethrone Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.