Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoHull City
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle

Assisted by

Chelsea vs Hull City Premier League preview: Blues face unbeaten Tigers

TV Guide & Streaming
Premier League
Chelsea
Hull City
M. Rogers

Comprehensive match preview of Chelsea vs Hull in the Premier League. We talk tactics, team news, transfers and more.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Hull City kicks off on 12 Sept 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Chelsea licking wounds after first defeat of the campaign

After two entertaining wins, Chelsea were brought back down to earth with a 2-1 defeat away to champions and London rivals Arsenal. The Blues opened with a 3-2 win over Fulham and followed that with a 4-3 success against Brighton at Stamford Bridge. They also took an early lead at the Emirates against Arsenal. Early goals have been a feature for the Blues under Xabi Alonso with Chelsea taking the lead in the first, fourth and second minutes of their matches respectively. A lack of clean sheets, however, will be a concern for their new Spanish boss.

Chelsea goal 2026-27 Cole Palmer Morgan RogersGetty Images

Hull Tigers continue to be the surprise package of 2026

It's been a fairytale couple of months for Hull City's Tigers. After winning promotion to the Premier League by winning the playoff final last term, they've started strong with wins over Man United and Coventry, and a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa. If you'd said that Hull would have conceded zero goals after their first three games of the new EPL season, people wouldn't have believed you. This will surely be their sternest test of the season so far though, against an exciting, dynamic attacking unit featuring Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro.

Hull City v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats

  • Hull haven't conceded a single goal this season in the league, but have lost all nine historical EPL meetings with Chelsea.
  • Joao Pedro has two goals and two assists in the league this season for Chelsea.

Likely XIs

Chelsea (3421): Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Fofana; Neto, Lavia, James, Hato; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro.

Hull (541): Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Belloumi, Slater, Gourna-Douath, Stroud; McBurnie.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Hull City Probable lineups

Manager

  • X. Alonso

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is without two midfielders for this fixture. Jordan Henderson remains sidelined, and summer arrival Marco Palestra is also unavailable through injury. No suspensions are currently listed, and no confirmed probable XI has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match.

Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic faces a longer injury list. Goalkeeper Jack Butland, midfielders Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, and Oscar Zambrano, and defender Charlie Hughes are all ruled out. With five absentees, Jakirovic will need to lean on the depth of his available squad at Stamford Bridge.

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

RSO
W3-1
FUL
W2-3
LUT
W2-0
BHA
W4-3
ARS
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
HUL

HUL - Form

NCE
D0-0
MUN
W2-0
STK
W1-1
COV
W0-1
AVL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Chelsea have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing just once. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League, continuing a run that included a 2-3 victory away at Fulham and a 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Luton Town. Across the five matches, Chelsea have scored 14 goals and conceded seven, reflecting an attack-minded approach under Alonso.

Hull City have won three of their last five matches, with one draw and one loss. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Coventry City in the Premier League. They also beat Manchester United 2-0 and edged past Stoke City on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw. Their only defeat across the run came in a pre-season friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawHull City
5
0
0
FA Cup
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
FT
FA Cup
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
FA Cup
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
14Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2026, when Chelsea ran out 4-0 winners at Hull City's ground. Before that, Chelsea won 2-1 in an FA Cup tie at the same venue in January 2020. Across the last five meetings, Chelsea have won all five matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
330061+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
321030+37
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
320187+16
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
312052+35
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
312053+25
D
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
31113304
D
W
L
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
310248-43
W
L
L
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
302145-12
D
D
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
302123-12
D
D
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
301205-51
D
L
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
301205-51
D
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
300347-30
L
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit third and Chelsea are fourth ahead of this fixture.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google