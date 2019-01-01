Chelsea duo Abraham & Tomori earn England call-ups as Walker misses out again

The Stamford Bridge stars will both be in line to feature for the Three Lions in upcoming fixtures after featuring prominently for the Blues this term

Gareth Southgate has included duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in his latest squad, but defender Kyle Walker has been omitted once again.

The Three Lions will take in a trip to the on October 11, before negotiating another away clash against Bulgaria three days later, as their qualifications campaign resumes.

England are currently sitting top of Group A on 12 points, having won all four of their fixtures to date.

Abraham has been handed his first international call up for two years after scoring seven goals in seven Premier League matches at the start of the new season.

The striker's Chelsea teammate Tomori has also made the final cut, having also broken into Frank Lampard's first team at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

There is, however, no place for City right-back Walker, who misses out for the second time in the space of two months, despite his impressive displays for Pep Guardiola's side this term.

Elsewhere, 's Dele Alli and midfielder Jese Lingard have also been left out, with both men struggling for form at their respective clubs.

