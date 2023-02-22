Chelsea CRISIS meeting called amid Graham Potter sack talk

A crisis meeting was reportedly held at Chelsea this week amid talk of Graham Potter's position in the dugout being under threat.

Chelsea down in 10th in the table

On a poor run despite January spending

Potter determined to turn things around

WHAT HAPPENED? Talks have been taking place at Chelsea between Potter and members of his first-team staff to try and halt the team's awful recent run and turn their situation around, as reported by the Evening Standard. The Chelsea boss saw his team beaten by bottom side Southampton last time out and has spoken to his coaching staff regarding strategies to improve performances as well as the need to boost players' confidence and raise the low morale within the squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter's position as manager is not considered to be in doubt at this stage, as co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are not yet convinced he is the problem. However, the Chelsea boss has openly admitted he knows he's under pressure after a run of just nine wins from 25 games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea's owners are thought to be willing to be patient with Potter for the time being but will want to see improvements, particularly after funding a £600 million January spending spree that saw players such as Endo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile arrive at the club.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea have scored just six goals in their last 11 Premier League games – no team has scored fewer since the start of November (the month in which the Blues' run began). Indeed, the Blues have netted more than one goal in just one of their last 14 league games (2-0 vs Bournemouth).

WHAT NEXT? The Blues will aim to get back to winning ways on Sunday against Tottenham in the Premier League.