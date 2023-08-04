Another done deal! Chelsea confirm signing of Monaco defender Axel Disasi in €45m transfer

Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of the defender on a six-year deal from the Ligue 1 side.

Diasi arrives from Monaco

Has signed contract until 2029

Blues will pay €45m (£39m/$50m)

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have splashed out once again by bringing in Axel Diasai from Monaco. The defender arrives to boost Mauricio Pochettino's backline and has been welcomed to Stamford Bridge by Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage," they told the club's official website.

"He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea. We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new teammates in the days ahead."

More to follow...