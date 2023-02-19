Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta shares positive update after being hospitalised with head injury

Cesar Azpilicueta was in good spirits as he posted an update after being hospitalised with a head injury during Chelsea's defeat to Southampton.

Azpilicueta suffered head injury

Was given oxygen and taken to hospital

Has thanked medical staff

WHAT HAPPENED? Azpilicueta was stretchered off and taken to hospital after he was on the receiving end of a high boot from Southampton's Sekou Mara in Saturday's Premier League clash. The 33-year-old shared an update on Twitter, thanking everyone who helped care for him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My family and I would like to thank everyone who has been looking after me since yesterday’s incident," he wrote.

"From the Chelsea medical team, to teammates and opponents, to St Mary’s and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now, time to recover and I will see you soon on the pitch!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match was stopped for 10 minutes as medical staff attended to his injury. Azpilicueta was given oxygen, sparking fears that the injury was a serious one, but the Spaniard was able to wave to fans as he was carried off.

WHAT NEXT FOR AZPILICUETA? It is not yet known how long the Chelsea star will be out of action but coach Graham Potter will hope to have him available for next week's match against Tottenham.