Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta suffers nasty head injury and is surrounded by worried medics on pitch

Chelsea lost captain Cesar Azpilicueta to a serious head injury during Saturday's Premier League clash against Southampton.

WHAT HAPPENED? There were worrying scenes during Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton, as Azpilicueta suffered a nasty-looking head injury. The defender was hurt by a high boot as he challenged for the ball with Sekou Mara. The game was stopped for eight minutes as Azpilicueta received treatment from the club's medical staff. Azpilicueta was given oxygen but was able to wave as he departed.

More to follow...

