Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta suffers nasty head injury and is surrounded by worried medics on pitch

- Chelsea up against Southampton
- Azpilicueta injured by high boot
- Stretchered off after lengthy stoppage
WHAT HAPPENED? There were worrying scenes during Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton, as Azpilicueta suffered a nasty-looking head injury. The defender was hurt by a high boot as he challenged for the ball with Sekou Mara. The game was stopped for eight minutes as Azpilicueta received treatment from the club's medical staff. Azpilicueta was given oxygen but was able to wave as he departed.
More to follow...
Will Arsenal win the Premier League in 2023?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.