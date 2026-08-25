Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Brighton kicks off on 30 Aug 2026 at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Chelsea vs Brighton preview and match context

Brighton got their campaign off to the perfect start, hammering Aston Villa 4-0 with all of the goals arriving before 31 minutes of the match had elapsed, including a quick-fire double from Jack Hinshelwood. Brighton should be well-rested too, after coasting for the entire second half against Villa's 10 men. Chelsea won a five-goal thriller in a West London Derby against Fulham with goals from Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer. Palmer assisted Joao Pedro's opener in the first minute.

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Who have Chelsea and Brighton signed?

Chelsea's summers are never dull these days. Xabi Alonso - a former teammate of Arbeloa’s, is the new man at the helm at Stamford Bridge, and he's shelled out big money, including a £117m British-record fee for Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. Alonso's new Blues side have splashed a staggering £333 million on players so far in the transfer window. Morgan Rogers, Valentin Barco, Maxence Lacroix, Geovany Quenda and Marco Palestra are some of the shiny, expensive new recruits. Premier League veterans Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson also arrive to add vast experience.

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Brighton have splashed big cash on several new players. They've brought in three notable central defenders, namely Pascal Struijk from Leeds for £20m, Luka Vuskovic from Spurs for £46m and Austrian Michael Svoboda from Venezia. Also, in typical Brighton fashion, they've uncovered a few more obscure gems in the shape of 19-year-old Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna from AIK for £24m, Portuguese winger Rodrigo Rego from Benfica and his countryman right-back Costinha from Olympiacos. Fan favourite Pascal Gross also returns to the club after two years with Borussia Dortmund. Canadian striker Promise David also arrives on loan.

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Key stats & injury news

Brighton have won the last four meetings between the sides, and scored exactly three times in each of the last three H2Hs.

Jordan Henderson is out for the Blues, while Brighton are without Stefanos Tzimas, Yankuba Minteh and Evan Ferguson. Carlos Baleba is on the verge of sealing a move to Man United.

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Likely XIs

Chelsea (3421): Sanchez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, James, Lavia, Hato; Rogers, Palmer; Joao Pedro.

Brighton (4231): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper; Rutter.

Team news & squads

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is without Emanuel Emegha and Jordan Henderson through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are listed for the home side. A confirmed projected XI has not yet been provided, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler faces a longer absentee list, with Stefanos Tzimas, Yankuba Minteh, Carlos Baleba, and Evan Ferguson all ruled out through injury. Baleba's absence is a familiar one following his summer move to Manchester United. No suspensions are currently recorded for the away side, and a projected lineup will be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

Chelsea's last five matches were all pre-season friendlies, producing a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad on August 15, following a 3-0 win over AC Milan four days earlier. They also drew 3-3 with Johor Darul Ta'zim and suffered defeats against Juventus (0-1) and Tottenham Hotspur (1-2). Chelsea scored ten goals across those five games and conceded seven.

Brighton arrive in considerably stronger form. Hurzeler's side have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw against Tromso in the Conference League on August 20. Their most recent result before that was the 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa on the Premier League's opening weekend. Earlier in pre-season they beat Bologna 1-0 and Roma 3-0, and edged Strasbourg 4-3. Brighton scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 21, 2026, when Brighton beat Chelsea 3-0 at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League. Chelsea's last win in this fixture dates to September 2024, a 4-2 home victory at Stamford Bridge. Across the last five meetings, Brighton hold the advantage with three wins to Chelsea's one, plus one Chelsea victory, with the tie in September 2025 ending 3-1 to Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brighton sit top after the opening weekend, while Chelsea are placed 11th ahead of this fixture.