How to get Championship Playoff 2026 tickets: Where to buy EFL tickets, predictions & more

For the sides who finish 3rd to 6th in the Championship and miss out on automatic promotion to the Premier League, the playoffs offer them another lifeline. It's one of the most exciting times of the season for the fans too, with a trip to Wembley Stadium a possibility.

We're set for a terrific finish to the Championship season, with teams battling it out to clinch vital league spots. As the anticipation rises, so does the demand for match tickets.

Don’t miss out on your chance of seeing the thrilling end-of-season action. Let GOAL take you through all the Championship playoff ticket information, including how much they cost and where you can get them.

When are the Championship Playoffs 2026?

The Championship regular season concludes on Saturday, May 2 (along with League 1 and League 2).

The schedule for the Championship playoffs is then as follows:

Date Fixture (BST) Venue Tickets Fri, May 8 Semi-Final, 1st Leg: 6th vs 3rd (8pm) TBC Tickets Sat, May 9 Semi-Final, 1st Leg: 5th vs 4th (12.30pm) TBC Tickets Mon, May 11 Semi-Final, 2nd Leg: 3rd vs 6th (8pm) TBC Tickets Tue, May 12 Semi-Final, 2nd Leg: 4th vs 5th (8pm) TBC Tickets Sat, May 23 Final: TBC vs TBC (3pm) Wembley Stadium (London) Tickets

Championship Playoff Final Venue: Wembley Stadium

There aren't many venues in the world quite like Wembley Stadium, which has been a focal point for domestic and international football for over a hundred years.

The stadium, which was rebuilt in the early 21st century, has also hosted many other sports, such as rugby, boxing and NFL, as well as numerous standout music concerts.

A huge crowd of 98,000 witnessed Adele perform there in 2017.

Upcoming Championship 2026 Fixtures

These are just some of the standout Championship fixtures over the coming weeks, that may affect the promotion situation:

Date Fixture (BST) Venue Tickets Sat, Apr 18 Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers (12.30pm) The Den (London) Tickets Bristol City vs Norwich City (3pm) Ashton Gate (Bristol) Tickets Swansea City vs Southampton (3pm) Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea) Tickets Sun, Apr 19 Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough (12pm) Portman Road (Ipswich) Tickets Tue, Apr 21 Norwich City vs Derby County (7.45pm) Carrow Road (Norwich) Tickets Southampton vs Bristol City (7.45pm) St Mary's Stadium (Southampton) Tickets Sat, Apr 25 Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County (3pm) Loftus Road (London) Tickets Sun, Apr 26 Coventry City vs Wrexham (12pm) Coventry Building Society Arena (Coventry) Tickets Tue, Apr 28 Southampton vs Ipswich Town (7.45pm) St Mary's Stadium (Southampton) Tickets Sat, May 2 Hull City vs Norwich City (12.30pm) MKM Stadium (Kingston upon Hull) Tickets Ipswich Town vs Queens Park Rangers (12.30pm) Portman Road (Ipswich) Tickets Wrexham vs Middlesbrough (12.30pm) Racecourse Ground (Wrexham) Tickets

How to buy Championship Playoff 2026 tickets

Official tickets for the 2026 Championship playoff semi-finals can be purchased via the competing clubs' sites, once they are confirmed.

Unlike the final, semi-final matches are held at the home grounds of the participating teams, rather than a neutral venue.

For the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium, tickets are primarily sold directly through the two competing clubs, once they have been determined following the semi-finals. Each club receives a specific allocation of tickets to sell to its own supporters.

In terms of both the Championship playoff semi-finals and final, clubs will typically release tickets in phases, prioritising season ticket holders and members.

In addition to buying Championship playoff tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market such as on StubHub.

How much are Championship Playoff 2026 tickets?

While the official 2026 Championship playoff final details are yet to be confirmed, last year’s prices at Wembley Stadium act as a good guide and were as follows:

Section Price Category 1 £105 Category 2 £82 Category 3 £67 Category 4 £54 Category 5 £37

There were concessionary rates for supporters aged 65 and over, for children aged 16 and under and Young Adults (17-21).

While Championship playoff semi-finals information won't be known until the participants are confirmed, based on average Championship match pricing this season, adult tickets are expected to range from £25 to £50.

Remember to keep tabs on the competing clubs’ official ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current availability.

What Championship Playoff 2026 hospitality packages are available?

Regarding the 2026 Championship playoff final, if you want to secure tickets before the participants are known, you can purchase official hospitality packages. Experiences by Wembley Stadium offers fans the ultimate matchday experience.

There is also a range of exclusive member benefits, including priority access to tickets for major events such as Concerts, the NFL, and Boxing.

There are six varying memberships as follows, ranging from £2,730 to £13,458:

Inner Circle

Centre Circle

Number Nine

Bobby Moore

One Twenty

Private Box

What to expect from the Championship Playoffs 2026

Sunderland returned to the Premier League for the first time in nine seasons, following their triumphant 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the 2025 Championship Playoff Final at Wembley Stadium last May.

It proved to be an epic comeback from the Black Cats, with super sub, Tommy Watson, grabbing the winner in the 95th minute.

While it was Sunderland’s first Championship playoff success, other clubs over the years have become renowned for their heroics in the end-of-season showdown. When Crystal Palace beat Watford 1-0 at Wembley in 2013, as a result of a Kevin Phillips extra-time winner, it was the Eagles’ fourth time of being promoted to England’s top division via the playoff route.

Recent Championship Playoff Finals have tended to be tense and nail-biting affairs, with single-goal winning margins. However, back in 1998, we witnessed one of the best Championship playoff finals ever, with Sunderland having to settle for second-best on that occasion.

Despite taking the lead on three occasions, Sunderland couldn’t finish off a determined Charlton Athletic side. Addicks legend, Clive Mendonca, levelled the scores at 4-4, with his 103rd minute strike in extra-time, to take the game to penalties. After 13 flawless spot-kicks, Michael Gray missed for Sunderland, which meant Charlton gained promotion following a truly epic encounter.

Who are the recent Championship Playoff winners?