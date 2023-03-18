Celtic vs Hibs: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Celtic against Hibs on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic will take on Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday at Celtic Park.

Ange Postecoglou's troops head into this fixture on the back of two successive victories over Hearts, scoring six goals over the two fixtures, in the league and Scottish Cup, respectively. They have been in phenomenal form this season and have registered 13 consecutive victories leading up to this match.

Meanwhile, Hibernian, are fourth in the table with 40 points from 28 games. They have won thrice in their last five league outings but have to put their best foot forward if they want to leave with their heads held high from Celtic Park.

Celtic vs Hibernian : date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs Hibernian Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Celtic Park.

How to watch Celtic vs Hibernian on TV & live stream online

There is no live broadcast of the match in the United States, United Kingdom or India.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A N/A UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Carl Starfelt and James Forrest remain doubtful for Celtic while James McCarthy is a long-term absentee. Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Kobayashi, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, Mooy; Jota, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard Defenders Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, McGregor Forwards Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota Hibernian team news and squad

Hibernian have a few long-term absentees in Aiden McGeady (hamstring injury), Martin Boyle and Rocky Bushiri.

Meanwhile, Kyle Magennis and Joe Newell are also doubtful with muscular injuries. However, Jake Doyle-Hayes is likely to be back in the squad after he recovered from an ankle problem.

Hibernian Possible XI: Marshall; Cadden, Hanlon, Fish, Egan-Riley, Stevenson; Jeggo, Campbell; Henderson; Youan, Hoppe