Casimir Ninga’s hat-trick: Chadian forward equals Ireneusz Jelen’s 12-year Ligue 1 record

The 26-year-old made some history against the Greens in Sunday’s French elite division encounter at the Stade Raymond Kopa

Chad international Casimir Ninga has equalled Ireneusz Jelen’s record in Angers’ 4-1 victory over .

With the game still tied at 1-1, Ninga entered in the 69th minute of Sunday evening’s fixture, replacing Pierrick Capelle to score three goals for Les Scoistes.

⚽ NINGA WITH THE HAT-TRICK!



Three goals in 12 minutes to give @AngersSCO a golden win!!#SCOASSE 4-1 pic.twitter.com/a024ItNocL — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) September 22, 2019

The treble in 12 minutes meant the 26-year-old equalled the feat achieved by the former international on October 20, 2007 against FC Lorient, during his time with Auxerre.

3 - Casimir Ninga est le 1er remplaçant à inscrire au moins 3 buts dans un match de Ligue 1 depuis Ireneusz Jelen le 20 octobre 2007 avec Auxerre contre Lorient (triplé également). Folie. #SCOASSE pic.twitter.com/meatfzP1xI — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 22, 2019

Incidentally, the treble ensured that the forward opened his goal account for the season.

Before joining Stephane Moulin’s team, the Chadian had played for Renaissance, Mangasport, and .

Victory for the Stade Raymond Kopa giants keep them in second position behind leaders PSG with 12 points from six fixtures.

They travel to Stadium de for their next outing against Alain Casanova’s side.